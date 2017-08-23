Board approves bus purchases

By David Talley | Published August 23, 2017

Chico School Board members Monday approved purchasing four school buses as part of the district’s voter-approved bond package.

The board earlier in the meeting adopted an order authorizing the issuance of school building bonds.

The buses will include three-point seat belts, which is required of all buses built after Sept. 1, Superintendent Don Elsom said. The added requirement comes from a bill signed earlier this year by Gov. Greg Abbott mandating the safety harnesses. Elsom said it wasn’t made clear in the law how wearing the seat belts would be enforced on the 71-seat vehicles. The added cost of the seat belts brought the district’s purchase from around $350,000 to $363,000.

In other business, the board approved creating a half-time custodial position and approved its contract for the instructional technologist position. Elementary teacher Breann Cox will move into the position. Trustees also approved stipends for the academic services coordinator and academic coaches. These positions are held by current teachers who work extra hours to perform the additional duties. Board member Steven Cox abstained from the votes.

Trustees discussed, but didn’t settle on a tuition or an acceptance plan for pre-k enrollees. Enrollment in district’s pre-k classes recently jumped, and Elsom said the district may need to consider more staff or assistants to handle the influx of new students. Several board members expressed support for adding at least one aide.

Bell schedules were also set, with trustees approving a schedule that gave the middle and high school campuses an optional study period between 2 and 3:35 p.m. on Fridays.

Trustees also heard a report on the district’s state accountability rankings, with all campuses meeting standard and the middle school earning five distinctions.