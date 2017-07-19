Blaze devours church

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Standing across the street from Living Waters Fellowship Church in Chico as it burned Saturday afternoon, member Steve Brozovich was quiet, but firm.

Only a few charred Bibles and scattered folding chairs were salvaged from the destroyed building.

“These people are going to stay together,” Brozovich promised. “We’re going to stay together. We’re having to figure out where we’re going to have church tomorrow because that’s the most important thing. Church will go on because the church is the people.”

Flames sprouted from the building’s roof, creating a tower of smoke visible from more than 15 miles away. Bridgeport Fire Chief Terry Long was one of the first firefighters on scene and said he observed the building’s roof venting flames in three places. Crews from multiple fire departments mounted an external attack and notified the electric company to shut off power to the Davis Street address.

“It was vented through most of that,” Long said. “It all burned very fast.”

Brozovich, who said he was training to become the church’s associate pastor, described the stucco and wood frame building as a place that held memories for many people who worshipped there.

“I’ve had people coming up to me this afternoon telling me they were baptized here,” he said. “Their babies were baptized here. For this to happen, it’s like your home burning down. But the building is where God’s church comes to congregate. And that can be replaced.

“There’s a lot of memories here and there are personal items here that are lost, but those are things.”

After knocking down most of the flames, firefighters used a backhoe owned by a Crafton volunteer firefighter to pull down the church’s exterior walls to aid in mopping up the building’s smoldering ruins.

“It made it easier to get what’s left, and it got rid of a safety hazard we would have encountered later,” Long said.

In addition to Bridgeport and Crafton, Alvord, Decatur, Lake Bridgeport, Paradise and Sand Flat fire departments responded in mutual aid to Chico Volunteer Fire Department. Wise County EMS provided heat rehabilitation.

A Facebook post from the Decatur Fire Department after the fire voiced prayers for the community and church members and commended the fire departments’ collaboration and teamwork.

During the investigation, Wise County Deputy Fire Marshal Joe Washburn noted scorch marks along the top of the building’s walls, indicating the fire started in the attic.

“One of the first 911 callers told me he got here, and it had brown smoke coming out of the eaves,” Washburn said. “Brown smoke is from a fire that’s lacking oxygen. Once it broke through the window in the front, he said it turned to black smoke and flames. It had traveled the whole attic.”

After leaving the scene Saturday, the church’s pastor, Robert Cox, said he visited with Chico Mayor Colleen Self, who offered the temporary use of Chico City Hall. The congregation held its regular service there Sunday morning.

Cox said he met with the church’s insurance company Tuesday and hopes to eventually rebuild in the same location. He made a point to thank Self, the firefighters, the community and area churches for their support.

Cox’s sermon Sunday focused on faith, something he said everyone needed after Saturday’s events.

“As I was watching it burn, I was pretty distraught,” he said. “I just feel like the Lord asked me, ‘Do you trust me?’ Since then I’ve felt a sense of peace about it. I had prepared that sermon prior to the fire, but it fit perfectly. We just have to have faith through it.”

Church members have set up a GoFundMe page at wcmess.com/livingwaters. Cox said the church is also in need of music and audio equipment.