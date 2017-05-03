Blaze destroys food trailer

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Tags: Boyd

A food trailer fire in front of Lowe’s Market shut down Texas 114 in Boyd Monday morning and temporarily put a chef and soon-to-be father out of business.

Sammy Fox of Temple had parked his truck and trailer on the shoulder of the road in front of the store around 10:30 a.m.

“I checked and nothing was on. I went in to get some food for the day and a customer came in and said the trailer was on fire,” Fox said.

Fox has operated The Singing Chef food trailer since December 2016 in the Temple area. He said he was going to be at the Silver Bullet Pawn and Gun in Boyd this week.

Boyd firefighter Mason Del Castillo worked to extinguish the fire amid small explosions from inside the trailer. A propane tank inside the trailer eventually exploded, creating a loud boom.

“He put out the fire by himself,” Fox said. “He was a true hero. When he showed up, he said, ‘I’m going to do the best I can.’

“I was on the phone with my business partner when there was an explosion. The firefighter was engulfed in flames, but he kept putting out the fire.”

Rhome firefighters provided mutual aid.

Boyd Police Sgt. Pedro Contreras quickly responded to the scene. Boyd Police Chief Dwayne Taylor said Contreras went inside the store and found customers and got their keys.

“He was able to get everyone’s vehicles out of the way for the fire trucks and to safety,” Taylor said.

“He wouldn’t say he went above and beyond. That’s just the kind of guy he is.”

Fox said Contreras also tried to calm and comfort him during the fire.

“That guy’s experience showed. I love that man,” Fox said.

The road was reopened around 11:30 a.m. after the fire was extinguished.

Later in the day, Fox sent several pizzas to the Boyd Police Department.

“He bought several pizzas for us, and since no one was at the fire station, they brought them over here and we took them,” Taylor said. “[Fox] seemed like a good guy that unfortunately this happened to.”

Fox, who said he has experience working with EMS, said he wanted to express his gratitude.

“These people have families. These people signed up for a job to help people,” Fox said.

He was unsure of the cause of the fire. After talking with others, he believes it was an issue with a plastic valve.

Fox, a former musician turned chef, hopes to get a new trailer and get back to cooking soon.

A GoFundme page for the Singing Chef was established to assist Fox in replacing his trailer. As of Tuesday morning, more than $1,800 had been raised.

“I appreciate everyone’s kindness,” Fox said.

Fox is expecting a daughter to be born in the coming weeks. He said he plans to make regular stops in Boyd after this experience.

“I will still travel, but I will spend some time in Boyd because of how caring the people are,” Fox said.