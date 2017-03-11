Bland to leave BISD

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, March 11, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

Bridgeport Superintendent Dr. Eddie Bland was named the lone finalist for the Snyder ISD superintendent position Tuesday night.

The board in Snyder has to wait 21 days after naming Bland as the lone finalist to officially hire him as superintendent, but Bland told the Messenger Wednesday he plans to accept the job.

“My wife and I, both our families are in West Texas, and this puts us about an hour away from her mother,” Bland said.

Bland was chosen as the lone finalist from a pool of 35 applicants. Snyder School Board President Ralph Ramone said Bland’s personality, involvement with his community and experience in a district with similar demographics made him stand out.

“We need someone with experience, and we think he’s the right person to come help us,” Ramone said. “We need a leader, a great motivator.

“Dr. Bland was the first person we interviewed, and he set the bar pretty high.”

Ramone said Snyder would like to officially hire Bland March 30, but his actual start date depends on what the Bridgeport School Board elects to do.

Bridgeport Board President Tom Talley said the board called a special meeting for Monday, March 20, to discuss whether to use a hiring committee to find Bland’s replacement and possibilities for an interim.

“We really want to thank Dr. Bland for his service,” Talley said. “We’ve been fortunate to have him.

“He’s been a real positive for our district, and I hate to see him go. But we wish him and his wife well at Snyder.”

Bland has been superintendent of BISD since 2006.

“When you’ve been somewhere 11 years, you’ve made some friends but probably some enemies, too. I don’t care what the enemies say, but I do care about the friends,” Bland said. “It’s bittersweet.”