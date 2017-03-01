Birds of a feather: Students show chickens at Youth Fair

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Tags: Youth Fair

Turns out chickens don’t like being held upside down.

They squawk in protest and flap their wings like crazy trying to get away from their handlers, and that’s probably the most challenging part of showing the poultry at the Wise County Youth Fair. Other than their general dislike of being manhandled, chickens are the easiest animal to show, contestants said.

Emily Egle, a Northwest senior, has shown goats for years, but chose to show broiler chickens at her final Youth Fair because they’re less stressful.

“I wanted something easier than goats, and chickens are much easier than goats,” Egle said. “It’s been pretty fun.

“They’re cheaper. There’s like absolutely no work involved. Feed and water, that’s about it.”

The broiler class started at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning and ran for two hours, with one class for females (pullets) and one for males (cockerels). The students showing the chickens start with large broods – from 25 to 50 birds – which gets narrowed down to just a few for the show.

In the arena, judge Craig Rounsaville would walk around the circle of contestants and their birds, feeling the chickens’ breasts while their handlers held them upside down. Since the students were showing more than one bird, their family members stood by them in the arena to help hold them. One parent passed a baby over the fence so he could then pick up a chicken for the judge to evaluate.

“I look for uniformity, and I look for meat,” Rounsaville explained to the competitors. He said that having every chicken in the pen feel about the same is important. “A judge isn’t going to weigh them, he’s going to feel them.”

Decatur eighth grader Tanner Scroggins took home a blue ribbon in the broiler pullet class because his birds were fairly large and uniform. Scroggins said he and his family fed them a lot leading up to the show, sprinkling calf manna on top of their regular feed to encourage them to eat more. Now that they’ve been shown, Scroggins said his family will likely keep his chickens.

“I think we’re going to make it to where we can eat them,” he said. “It’s actually better because you know what you’ve fed them.”

Egle, who took home fourth in pullets and reserve champion in cockerels, said she’ll try to sell her broilers. She has no use for them at home because they aren’t bred to last.

“This type of chicken only lives for like eight weeks long, and they’re strictly for meat,” Egle said. “They get so fat some of them will just stand up and go into cardiac arrest and fall over.

“We’ll sell them, and we’ll make our money back.”