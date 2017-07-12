Benefit to assist crash victim’s family

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, July 12, 2017

A Bike/Jeep Memorial Benefit Ride in honor of Nick Rhodes and the Terry family of Boyd is this weekend at Paradise High School.

Rhodes, 17, was killed July 6 in a car accident on Farm Road 2123, just east of Cottondale. Proceeds from the bike and Jeep ride will benefit his family.

Check-in is at 8 a.m., and the ride starts at 9. Cost, which includes a brisket meal ticket, is $20 per bike or Jeep and $10 for passengers. Kids age 5 and younger are free.

Meal tickets only are $10 per plate. There will be a 50/50 raffle with tickets costing $5 each.

Call Cliff Garces, 940-399-6068 or Lisa Nocks, 940-210-8431.

GOFUNDME ACCOUNTS

A GoFundMe account for Rhodes' family is at wcmess.com/rhodes.

There is also a GoFundMe account set up for Richard Ginn, who was seriously injured in the same accident and remains in John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. To donate, go to wcmess.com/ginn.