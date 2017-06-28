Bay plans festive Fourth

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Tags: Fourth of July, Runaway Bay

The Greater Runaway Bay Alliance’s Fourth Fest and Fireworks Scramble kicks off this Saturday with a golf tournament and ends with fireworks.

Golfers can sign up for the Fire Cracker Scramble Golf Tournament at the pro shop at The Club at Runaway Bay, 400 Half Moon Way. The cost is $75 per player or $225 for three-person teams. Entry fee covers a round of golf, cart and food on the course. Tee-off is at 9 a.m.

The golf cart parade is at 5:30, with the route running from Runaway Bay Drive, left on Hastings, left on Half Moon Way, left on Tryall and right on Runaway Bay Drive to The Bay Church.

From 6 to 8:30 p.m., there will be giant obstacle courses, water slides, drinks and music at The Bay Church. A $10 bracelet covers all activities.

Fireworks start at dusk.