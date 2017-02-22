Barn facelift finished in time for fair

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Tags: Youth Fair

The show barn at the Wise County Fairgrounds has been spruced up just in time for the 2017 Youth Fair.

The county’s special projects manager, Glenn Hughes, said the most noticeable change is new paint inside the barn that houses the show ring and stalls to the south.

“It’s really brightened things up in there,” he said. “We insulated the show arena, and we painted over the insulation, just something to help the heating, cooling and acoustics.

“I think it will really help.”

The announcer’s booth has also been repainted, and swivel chairs have been ordered to put inside the booth. Hughes said additional speakers were also being installed this week. Flags will be hung over the arena and from the rafters the length of the barn just south of the arena.

“We’ll have the United States flag, Texas flag, Wise County flag and then 4-H and FFA banners,” Hughes said. “Behind those each school who shows at the fair will be represented with a flag down through what I call the old dairy barn.”

Hughes said some sheet metal was replaced on the outside of the barn, and then the exterior was painted.

“We’ll eventually repaint all of the barns, but there’s more sheet iron to be replaced on the other buildings first,” he said. “We want to try to get everything the same color.”

Hughes said they had planned to install large fans, which were purchased with money raised at the Wise Youth Ag Syndicate’s second annual Blue Ribbon Bash in December, but there won’t be time before the fair.

“We’ve been trying to get the insulation up, and with the swap meet coming in this week, we’re limited on what we can do the next several days,” he said.

Since the 2016 Youth Fair, asphalt has been put on the roads that run through the grounds, and the Women’s Building was remodeled. Upgrades to the facility were paid for with county capital expenditure money.