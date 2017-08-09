Bailey announces run for JP 4

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, August 9, 2017

Tags: Paradise

Todd Bailey of Paradise announced he will run for Precinct 4 justice of the peace in 2018.

The retired federal air marshal will be on the March 6 Republican primary ballot.

“If elected to this office, I will serve the citizens of this precinct and county with compassion, respect, patience, honor, integrity and ethics,” he said. “I will do whatever is possible to help the precinct and county to become a better place to live and raise our children.”

Bailey, who is also a U.S. Army veteran and former Bridgeport police officer, said he has the heart of a public servant.

“We are all put here on earth with a purpose from God. I believe my purpose is to serve and protect the public,” he said.

If elected, Bailey brings 25 years of law enforcement experience to the job. He noted that he’s worked with many local police officers, police chiefs and Sheriff Lane Akin. His wife, Darla, is a secretary at the Department of Public Safety in Decatur, which has allowed him to become acquainted with many state troopers and Texas Rangers who serve Wise County.

“I have talked to many of them, seeking their input, guidance and advice regarding this candidacy,” he said. “If I had not received positive feedback, encouragement and overwhelming support, I would not be running for office.”

Bailey said a large part of JP work is in partnership with the law enforcement community, and he feels these relationships, as well as his professional qualifications, make him a great fit for the position.

“Justice of the peace is an important role in our community,” he said. “As a JP, you are an officer of the court and your conduct should be to those standards or greater. Being a public servant is an honor and privilege. You must take the responsibility of the office seriously and treat it with respect as the voters who put you there expect.”

Bailey has three children: Hannah, Hank and Samantha; and three stepchildren: Ashlee, Mason and Madison. He’s a member of Grace Fellowship Church, a lifetime member of the Wise County Veterans Group and a member of the Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce.