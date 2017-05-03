Backyard birds: Free tour features Wise County chicken coops

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Tags: Chicken Coop Tour

“Billy! Here chi-chi-chi-chi,” Julia Haschke called across her backyard Tuesday.

But it wasn’t a dog or even a cat that came running into her arms at the sound of his name – it was a rooster.

“They all know their names,” she said.

Billy was the last chicken to be hatched at the Haschke’s Decatur home last August. The last, that is, until Monday night.

Stepping through a door-sized gate in the backyard, Haschke opened the door to her coop. Inside, a hen sitting on a nest on a shelf gave a wary eye to her group of visitors.

The hen, who did not lay the eggs, nonetheless seemed to take her job seriously.

“She’s old, but she likes to pretend,” Haschke said of her bird, named Pompom. “She’ll come out, and she’ll cackle like she laid an egg.”

Pompom was sitting on two eggs, but a third one had hatched around 10 p.m. Monday.

Haschke’s two daughters, Maranda, 13, and Emma, 10, said they missed it when Billy hatched last year because it was on the first day of school. But they were able to witness the latest hatching.

They weren’t alone. Haschke said they used Facebook Live to share the experience with several of their friends.

Those who missed the hatching can still meet the newest addition to the flock and see where it was born this Saturday. The Haschke home is one of four on this year’s Wise Chicks Coop Tour organized by the Wise County AgriLife Extension Office.

Haschke said their family’s interest in raising chickens began at their previous home in Newark, where they had a neighbor with chickens.

“We loved going over there and taking scraps to her chickens,” she said. “We were always taking bread and vegetables to her chickens, and we loved it. She kept asking every time she ordered eggs, ‘Do you want any?'”

They always said, ‘no,’ until they went on the Wise Chicks Coop Tour five years ago.

“After the coop tour, we said, ‘Yes, we’re ready,’ Haschke said.

This will be the second year in a row the Haschke’s coop will be on the tour. She said more than 70 people visited last year, and many asked questions about the best way to keep the chickens cool in the summer and warm in the winter and generally about how to maintain a healthy flock.

She said many were surprised to learn that you could raise chickens in town.

The baby chick born Monday is a Salmon Faverolles, which holds special meaning to Haschke.

“Salmon Faverolles is my favorite breed,” she said. “My first chicken was a Salmon Faverolles, and she just passed away two weeks ago from a broken leg. So this has been such a treat. We’re hoping its a hen.”

WISE CHICKS COOP TOUR

The Wise County Extension Office will present a program on raising chickens at 9 a.m. in the Women’s Building at the Wise County Fairgrounds. Topics to be discussed include general information on raising backyard chickens, housing, health, nutrition and selling eggs/meat.

Maps for the self-guided tour will be available at the conclusion of the program. The tour is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and stops include: the Mathesons in Paradise, the Cryers in Decatur, the Haschkes in Decatur, the Lindts in Sunset, Russell Feed in Decatur, NRS in Decatur and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office.