Back to School: Decatur

NEW EDUCATORS
Carson Elementary
Sandra Bagwell, special needs aide
Alexis Balboni, fourth grade, first year
Stephanie Hood, special needs aide
Jessica Jeske, third grade teacher, Mansfield
Apryl Meyer-Smith, resource teacher, Gainesville
Sara Murrell, kindergarten
Rebecca Sanders, third grade, Jacksboro
Penny Sessions, fifth grade, Cypress-Fairbanks (Houston)
Morgan Willingham, fifth grade, Carroll
Rann Elementary
Juana Alvarez, second grade bilingual teacher, Bridgeport
Shila Eidman, fifth grade bilingual teacher, Clark County School District (Las Vagas, Nev.)
Esmeralda Garcia, LVN
Amanda McBride, second grade, Weatherford
Joshua Nichols, assistant principal
Katie Orsburn, teacher, Springtown
Ruby Sanchez, fourth grade bilingual teacher
Meghan Taylor, fourth grade, Denton
Amber Thomas, third grade, Decatur
Erin Thompson, special needs aide
Jacqueline Welsh, special needs aide
Young Elementary
Lindsey Fuentes, PEIMS/principal secretary, Alvord
Angela McCormick, pre-kindergarten, Slidell
Carley Moore, fourth grade, first year
Mary Scoville Koch, kindergarten, first year
McCarroll Middle School
Judith Fabela, child nutrition
Justin Hamm, science/coach, Keller
Lisa Holloway Dyer, science/coach, Iowa Park
Laci Mattison, sixth grade math, Springtown
Paige Pryor, aide
Justin Willingham, sixth grade special education, Carroll
Nancy Zamora, LVN
Decatur High School
Amy Chabek, family and consumer science, first year
Sonja Edwards, English, Alvord
Michael Hannah, science, first year
Charles Howard, math/coach, Eanes
Thomas Maddox, business/coach, Grapevine/Colleyville
Andrew Maxwell, auto tech, first year
Clark Oberle, history/coach, Argyle
Ian Ritchey, math/coach, Bonham
Kelly Ritchey, science/coach, Sherman
Diane Russell, counselor, Azle
Bradley Schmidt, math, Le Sueur, Minn.
EVENTS
Aug. 11
Meet the Teacher Night will be held at the three elementary schools from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 16
First day of school
SCHOOL DAY
Elementary schools: 7:50 a.m.-3:20 p.m.
Middle school: 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
High school: 8 a.m.-3:35 p.m.
MEAL PRICES
Breakfast
$1.50 for all campuses
Reduced price: 30 cents
Lunch
$2.50, elementary student
$2.75, secondary student
Reduced price: 40 cents
Payments for meal accounts may be made at any cafeteria with cash or check or online with MySchoolBucks.com.