Back to School: Decatur

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, August 9, 2017

NEW EDUCATORS

Carson Elementary

Sandra Bagwell, special needs aide

Alexis Balboni, fourth grade, first year

Stephanie Hood, special needs aide

Jessica Jeske, third grade teacher, Mansfield

Apryl Meyer-Smith, resource teacher, Gainesville

Sara Murrell, kindergarten

Rebecca Sanders, third grade, Jacksboro

Penny Sessions, fifth grade, Cypress-Fairbanks (Houston)

Morgan Willingham, fifth grade, Carroll

Rann Elementary

Juana Alvarez, second grade bilingual teacher, Bridgeport

Shila Eidman, fifth grade bilingual teacher, Clark County School District (Las Vagas, Nev.)

Esmeralda Garcia, LVN

Amanda McBride, second grade, Weatherford

Joshua Nichols, assistant principal

Katie Orsburn, teacher, Springtown

Ruby Sanchez, fourth grade bilingual teacher

Meghan Taylor, fourth grade, Denton

Amber Thomas, third grade, Decatur

Erin Thompson, special needs aide

Jacqueline Welsh, special needs aide

Young Elementary

Lindsey Fuentes, PEIMS/principal secretary, Alvord

Angela McCormick, pre-kindergarten, Slidell

Carley Moore, fourth grade, first year

Mary Scoville Koch, kindergarten, first year

McCarroll Middle School

Judith Fabela, child nutrition

Justin Hamm, science/coach, Keller

Lisa Holloway Dyer, science/coach, Iowa Park

Laci Mattison, sixth grade math, Springtown

Paige Pryor, aide

Justin Willingham, sixth grade special education, Carroll

Nancy Zamora, LVN

Decatur High School

Amy Chabek, family and consumer science, first year

Sonja Edwards, English, Alvord

Michael Hannah, science, first year

Charles Howard, math/coach, Eanes

Thomas Maddox, business/coach, Grapevine/Colleyville

Andrew Maxwell, auto tech, first year

Clark Oberle, history/coach, Argyle

Ian Ritchey, math/coach, Bonham

Kelly Ritchey, science/coach, Sherman

Diane Russell, counselor, Azle

Bradley Schmidt, math, Le Sueur, Minn.

EVENTS

Aug. 11

Meet the Teacher Night will be held at the three elementary schools from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 16

First day of school

SCHOOL DAY

Elementary schools: 7:50 a.m.-3:20 p.m.

Middle school: 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

High school: 8 a.m.-3:35 p.m.

MEAL PRICES

Breakfast

$1.50 for all campuses

Reduced price: 30 cents

Lunch

$2.50, elementary student

$2.75, secondary student

Reduced price: 40 cents

Payments for meal accounts may be made at any cafeteria with cash or check or online with MySchoolBucks.com.