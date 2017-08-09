Back to School: Boyd

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, August 9, 2017

NEW EDUCATORS

Boyd Elementary School

Tami Gibson, third grade teacher’s aide

Danielle Serrano, second grade reading and social studies

Jessica Ward, second grade reading and social studies

Brittany West, music

Boyd Intermediate School

Leanna Mosley, special education

Boyd Middle School

Marc Foster, eighth grade math

Stephanie Cooper, seventh grade English

Emily Young, art

Boyd High School

Abigail Hanson, English

Rito Hernandez, physics

Whitni Decker, agriculture

Caryn Mcintyre, chemistry

Carl Campos, Spanish

EVENTS

Aug. 17

BES: 5-6:30 p.m. Meet the Teacher

BIS: 5:30-7 p.m. Meet the Teacher

6:30-7 p.m. Orientation for new students, incoming fourth graders and parents in the cafeteria.

BMS: 5:30-7 p.m. Meet the Teacher

BHS: 6-7 p.m. Meet the Teacher

Aug. 21

First day of school

SCHOOL DAY

BES: 7:45 a.m.-3:25 p.m.

BIS: 8 a.m.-3:45 p.m.

BMS: 8 a.m.-3:45 p.m.

BHS: 8 a.m.-3:45 p.m.

MEAL PRICES

Breakfast

$1.50 for all campuses students

30 cents reduced price BES

40 cents reduced price BIS, BHS

Lunch

$2.50, BES

$2.75, secondary students

40 cents reduced price