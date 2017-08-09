Back to School: Boyd

NEW EDUCATORS
Boyd Elementary School
Tami Gibson, third grade teacher’s aide
Danielle Serrano, second grade reading and social studies
Jessica Ward, second grade reading and social studies
Brittany West, music
Boyd Intermediate School
Leanna Mosley, special education
Boyd Middle School
Marc Foster, eighth grade math
Stephanie Cooper, seventh grade English
Emily Young, art
Boyd High School
Abigail Hanson, English
Rito Hernandez, physics
Whitni Decker, agriculture
Caryn Mcintyre, chemistry
Carl Campos, Spanish
EVENTS
Aug. 17
BES: 5-6:30 p.m. Meet the Teacher
BIS: 5:30-7 p.m. Meet the Teacher
6:30-7 p.m. Orientation for new students, incoming fourth graders and parents in the cafeteria.
BMS: 5:30-7 p.m. Meet the Teacher
BHS: 6-7 p.m. Meet the Teacher
Aug. 21
First day of school
SCHOOL DAY
BES: 7:45 a.m.-3:25 p.m.
BIS: 8 a.m.-3:45 p.m.
BMS: 8 a.m.-3:45 p.m.
BHS: 8 a.m.-3:45 p.m.
MEAL PRICES
Breakfast
$1.50 for all campuses students
30 cents reduced price BES
40 cents reduced price BIS, BHS
Lunch
$2.50, BES
$2.75, secondary students
40 cents reduced price