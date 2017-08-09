Back to School: Alvord

NEW EDUCATORS
Alvord Elementary School
Shelly Burkhalter, second grade, Bowie
Carrie Morgan, fourth grade, Decatur
Brook Williams, fifth grade, Bowie
Alvord Middle School
Melissa Bailey, English, Forestburg
Halee Marth, math/assistant girls coach, Comanche
Alvord High School
Michael Barnes, girls athletic coordinator/head girls basketball coach/elementary PE, Ballinger
Bernice Castillo, Spanish, Ira
Melissa McCoy, English, Azle
Elizabeth Stepp, English, Bridgeport
Shelbi Watson, secondary PE teacher/head softball coach/assistant girls coach, Eagle Mountain Saginaw
Karen Woodruff, math, Chico
EVENTS
Aug. 15
AMS: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Students will pick up class schedules, meet the staff and set up lockers.
Aug. 17
AES: Class lists will be posted before noon.
5:30-6 p.m. Title I parent meeting is in the cafeteria.
6-6:30 p.m. Teachers will host Meet and Greet in their classrooms.
AHS: 6-7 p.m. Students will pick up class schedules, meet the staff and set up lockers.
6:30 p.m. The counselor will have a meeting in the cafeteria on the House Bill 5 graduation plan.
Aug. 21
First day of school
School day
AES (Pre-K): 8-11:15 a.m.
AES (K-2): 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
AES (3-5): 8 a.m-3:33 p.m.
AMS: 8:10 a.m.-3:40 p.m.
AHS: 8:10 a.m.-3:43 p.m.
MEAL PRICES
Breakfast
$1.30 for all campuses
Reduced price: 30 cents
Lunch
AES: $2.65
AMS, AHS: $2.90
Reduced price: 40 cents