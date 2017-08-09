NEWS HEADLINES

Back to School: Alvord

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, August 9, 2017
NEW EDUCATORS

Alvord Elementary School

Shelly Burkhalter, second grade, Bowie

Carrie Morgan, fourth grade, Decatur

Brook Williams, fifth grade, Bowie

Alvord Middle School

Melissa Bailey, English, Forestburg

Halee Marth, math/assistant girls coach, Comanche

Alvord High School

Michael Barnes, girls athletic coordinator/head girls basketball coach/elementary PE, Ballinger

Bernice Castillo, Spanish, Ira

Melissa McCoy, English, Azle

Elizabeth Stepp, English, Bridgeport

Shelbi Watson, secondary PE teacher/head softball coach/assistant girls coach, Eagle Mountain Saginaw

Karen Woodruff, math, Chico

EVENTS

Aug. 15

AMS: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Students will pick up class schedules, meet the staff and set up lockers.

Aug. 17

AES: Class lists will be posted before noon.

5:30-6 p.m. Title I parent meeting is in the cafeteria.

6-6:30 p.m. Teachers will host Meet and Greet in their classrooms.

AHS: 6-7 p.m. Students will pick up class schedules, meet the staff and set up lockers.

6:30 p.m. The counselor will have a meeting in the cafeteria on the House Bill 5 graduation plan.

Aug. 21

First day of school

School day

AES (Pre-K): 8-11:15 a.m.
AES (K-2): 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
AES (3-5): 8 a.m-3:33 p.m.
AMS: 8:10 a.m.-3:40 p.m.
AHS: 8:10 a.m.-3:43 p.m.

MEAL PRICES

Breakfast

$1.30 for all campuses
Reduced price: 30 cents

Lunch

AES: $2.65
AMS, AHS: $2.90
Reduced price: 40 cents


