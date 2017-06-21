Baby royalty: Wise County duo earn crowns

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017



With her curly hair and radiant smile, 14-month-old Adalynn O’Kelley melts the heart of most people she encounters.

“She’s always blowing kisses. She just loves people,” said her mother Rebekah.

“If she’s throwing a fit, I’ll take her to Walmart to see people and she’s fine. She loves people.”

Adalynn’s engaging personality shined through for judges during the Texas Cinderella Scholarship pageant earlier this month in Houston. Adalynn earned the crown as Infant Texas.

“When she was out on stage, she was clapping and blowing kisses to everyone,” Rebekah said.

Adalynn, who won the Wise County pageant in February at 9 months, won the Infant Texas crown for girls between newborn and 11 months. She joined another Wise County resident, Meridian Maier, as 2017-18 Texas Baby Royalty. Meridian, last year’s Infant Texas, moved up to capture the crown for Baby Texas among entrants between 12 and 23 months.

Both advance to the International Cinderella contest July 21 in Dallas.

“It’s incredible. This was the first year for a Wise County pageant and two of our winners won state,” said Valerie Maier, Meridian’s mother and the local director.

Valerie, a past participant in the scholarship program, was named the Texas Director of the Year.

“It’s nothing like ‘Toddlers & Tiaras,'” Valerie explained, referring to the reality television show about pageants.

“I started the program as a teenager and people were so friendly and there to help you. I’ve been part of it for a long time as a participant, judge and now director.”

Rebekah and Valerie pointed out that participants compete in the pageant without makeup, fancy hair-dos and glamorous wardrobes.

“It’s all natural. There’s no glitz at all,” Rebekah said.

In the baby contest, entrants are judged in three categories – casual wear (capri outfits, pants or sundresses), party wear (Easter dresses) and playtime.

During playtime, children play in a group setting with other children. They are allowed to bring in one toy. Judges watch how the children interact and behave.

“It’s five to 10 minutes for them to do their own thing and for the child to be in their own world,” Valerie said. “It’s the luck of the draw. It depends on how the child is feeling that day.”

Meridian played with a doll during playtime.

“My daughter loves baby dolls,” Valerie said. “You bring in a toy of your choice. I always buy something new that’s never been put on the floor.”

Adalynn brought a ball in during her play session.

“She played around for 15 minutes. The judges could see if they are sharing and smiling,” Rebekah said.

At 3 years old, playtime is replaced by an age-appropriate interview for the contestants.

Rebekah and Valerie hope their daughters stay in the pageant.

“It’s expensive; but if she loves it, I hope she keeps it up,” Rebekah said.

Valerie added, “It’s not just about the awards. We’re making friends. I’m on stage with her the whole time. It’s a good mommy-daughter thing to do.”

As royalty, Adalynn and Meridian earned $500 along with a trophy, robe and crown. They will each represent the organization at appearances for the next year as Infant and Baby Texas.

Upon receiving her crown, Adalynn struggled to keep it on her head. Instead of wearing it, she held it in her hands and flashed her bright smile.

“She had never had a crown on her head,” Rebekah said. “I put a little clip on it and it still fell to the ground.”

She will have a year to learn how to wear it.