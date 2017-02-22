Austin insight: Wise delegation visits the Capitol

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Tags: Wise County Legistlative Days

A Wise County delegation met with their legislators Monday and Tuesday for Wise County Legislative Days.

Around 60 people attended the event in Austin, which is held biennially. Hosted by the Bridgeport, Decatur and Wise County chambers of commerce, Legislative Days gave locals a chance to meet with State Rep. Phil King and State Sen. Craig Estes.

King and Estes made the rounds at a reception at the Driskill Hotel Monday evening before speaking to the Wise County delegation Tuesday morning during the Devon Energy-sponsored breakfast.

Estes spoke about his new position as chair of the Natural Resources and Economic Development Committee. The committee has jurisdiction over bills affecting upstream, midstream and downstream oil and gas operations, air pollution, solid waste, mining and economic development programs.

Under the new presidency, Estes expects environmental protections in Texas to loosen somewhat.

“What we’re looking at now is what is the Trump administration going to do as far as these punitive environmental actions?” Estes said.

He also discussed his hopes that the Trump administration would push the federal government to take over more of Texas’ border control security.

As for his thoughts on the upcoming legislative session, Estes offered only generalities.

“The Senate is going to pass a lot of stuff, and the House is going to kill a lot of things the Senate passes,” he said.

King also addressed the room to express hope for the state of Texas under a Trump presidency, especially concerning the Environmental Protection Agency regulations and border control.

“Probably 90 percent of the problems Texas has had to deal with have had their origins in the federal government,” King said. “We’re waiting for that bus to turn around a bit and get some relief.”

King spoke at length about a bill to give Wise County voting representation on the Weatherford College board of trustees. King filed House Bill 2194 to that effect later Tuesday.

King and Estes both answered a question about Gov. Greg Abbott’s call for a convention to amend the U.S. Constitution. Neither showed enthusiastic support for the idea, and both talked about the potential for a “runaway convention,” though they acknowledged it might eventually be necessary. Estes fought hard against a convention during the last legislative session.

“I think it’s a terrible idea whose time has come,” Estes said. “I don’t really see anything coming from it besides middle-of-the-road stuff. I don’t think it’s ever going to happen, and I have reservations.”

Following the breakfast, the Wise County delegation was recognized in the House by King and then in the Senate by Estes.