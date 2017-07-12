Aurora City Council to decide on drug treatment facility Thursday

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Tags: Aurora, Aurora City Council

Aurora City Council members will this week consider issuing a specific use permit that would clear the way for a state-licensed drug rehabilitation treatment facility to open at the site of MD Resort.

The meeting is Thursday night at Aurora City Hall, 303 Derting Road. The council will meet for a work session at 7 p.m. before holding its regular meeting at 7:30.

Council members previously met in June to consider the request from Milrose Capital, returning a unanimous vote against the permit due to what was labeled a discrepancy in the licensing paperwork from Milrose. More than 100 local residents appeared at the June meeting and spoke for more than an hour against the facility moving in. Several council members also vocalized opposition to the facility and pledged to fight the company over the permit.

“I know that this will probably be crammed down our throat, but we’re going to fight it as long as we can,” Ward II council member Joe Smith told the audience at the June meeting.

The council’s opinion ran counter to recommendations from Planning and Zoning Commission Chairperson Steve Derting and city attorney George Staples, who told the council and the audience gathered that other cities have never successfully prevented similar clinics from opening due to legal protections for drug addicts.

“My advice to the city council is they have no choice,” Staples told the audience and council. “The council has no choice in this situation. The courts have held consistently that you cannot keep these facilities out. There have been rumors that there have been cities that got away with it. That’s not true.”