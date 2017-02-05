Aruba wins appeal in Parr case

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, February 4, 2017



An appeals court has reversed a $2.9 million judgment against an oil and gas company accused of causing serious health problems to a Wise County family.

The Fifth District Court of Appeals in Dallas on Wednesday found that the plaintiffs in the case, Bob and Lisa Parr of Allison, had failed to prove at a civil trial in April of 2014 that Aruba Petroleum had intentionally created a nuisance to the Parrs.

The case, which led to what was billed as the first hydraulic fracturing trial in the nation, was brought forth after the Parrs began experiencing a variety of serious health issues including nosebleeds, headaches, respiratory and neurological problems in 2009 shortly after Aruba began drilling the first of 20 wells the company would operate within a mile-and-a-half radius of the Parr’s home on Star Shell Road in eastern Wise County.

After a doctor told Lisa Parr that she was suffering from the effects of toxins that are commonly used in the fracking process and needed to immediately leave her home, the Parrs filed a lawsuit against Aruba and eight other oil companies operating in the area of their home. The other defendants were either dismissed or settled out of court prior to the April 2014 trial.

In addition to the health issues, the Parrs claimed their property had also lost significant value due to Aruba’s negligence.

A six-person jury ruled in favor of the Parrs following a two-and-a-half week trial in Dallas and awarded them $2.65 million in damages for past and future physical pain and suffering and mental anguish and $275,000 for property damage for loss of market value.

Aruba appealed the verdict on six issues, including the lack of evidence of intent to cause damage to the Parrs or their property.

In its appeal, Aruba argued that there was no evidence it knew it was harming the Parrs or their property.

The company argued that while the Parrs had apparently made contact with its office by phone, they had not identified who they were or gave a specific address where they lived. It also pointed out, citing trial testimony, that the Parrs had also not emailed or sent a letter to Aruba voicing their complaints.

The company also pointed out that the jury had answered “no” to the question asking them if they found Aruba’s conduct was “abnormal and out of place in its surroundings such as to constitute a private nuisance?”

The appeals court opinion by Justice Elizabeth Lang-Miers noted that “evidence that Aruba ‘intentionally engaged in the conduct that caused the interference’ is not sufficient to establish an intentional nuisance. Rather, the evidence must show that Aruba ‘intentionally caused the interference that constitutes the nuisance.'”

The appeals court reversed the judgment of the trial court and rendered a “take-nothing” judgment in favor of Aruba.

Messenger archive material was used for this story.