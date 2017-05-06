Artistic talent takes students to state

By David Talley | Published Saturday, May 6, 2017

Tags: Boyd

Three Boyd High School students were recently named some of the state’s top student artists.

Lauren Pennington, Katie Holmes and Nelly Duran each landed a spot at the Texas Art Education Association’s VASE (Visual Arts Scholastic Event) state-level contest earlier last month. It’s the third consecutive year the school has had at least one qualifier, after scoring well at the regional and area meets.

“Prior to that we hadn’t had a state qualifier in like 15 years,” said art teacher Robin Nobles. “Each student has to take their artwork and do an interview with a juror. They bring their piece in, and they’re asked a lot of questions about it and jurors look at it really well and rank them based on a rubric.”

After the regional meet, top-ranked art advances to area, held at the same venue. From there, state-bound pieces are placed in a separate room. That contest is held in April in San Antonio. By qualifying, Nobles said the students’ pieces are within Texas’ top 6 percent.

“They actually find out when they go in that separate room,” Nobles said. “So there’s a big rush to get in there and see if you advanced.”

Pennington said her piece, titled “Attached,” represents death as a part of life. The dazzling painted cow skull proved difficult to find, though, due to a lack of available dead cows. Her family helped her scour her grandfather’s land for any remains. When a skull was finally located, she finished the design, which consists of seashells, rocks and flower patterns, in a week.

Holmes’ “The Rye of the Tiger” uses rice to illustrate a tiger’s face. Nobles said part of Holmes’ inspiration came from lessons in class.

“We studied an artist famous for using unexpected objects for her materials and medium,” Nobles said. “So they got the assignment to either paint with coffee or use an unexpected material.”

Holmes said she sought out a chance to be different, and rice proved the right, albeit smelly, way to achieve that.

“It stunk up the art room,” she said. “It was like wet rice smell because the dye made it wet, and the dye doesn’t smell that good either.”

Duran combined a self-portrait with a trip to Mexico City for her piece, titled “Envision.” Her piece also received a gold seal at the state meet, designating it as one of the best in the show.

Nobles said results from the contest carry some serious weight in North Texas due to a talented pool of competitors, especially for her group of underclassmen. With a young crew, she’s hoping to make trips to the state meet a yearly tradition.

“When we go to compete in the region, we’re not competing against other 2A schools, we’re competing with other schools in our area, so the big schools are there, too.

“We’re already looking for more cow skulls.”