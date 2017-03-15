Armstrong indicted for evading; Chase resulted in wreck that injured officers

A Bridgeport man who led officers on a high-speed chase that included a wreck that injured two officers was indicted last month by a Wise County grand jury.
According to court documents that became available for public viewing last week, David Nickolas Armstrong, 30, was indicted Feb. 16 for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.
Armstrong was arrested Dec. 8 of last year at the end of a high-speed chase in and around Decatur. He attempted to evade officers attempting to stop him southbound on U.S. 81/287 north of Decatur at speeds that reached as high as 100 mph at times.
During the pursuit, Wise County Sheriff’s Office investigators James Mayo and Mike Neagle collided with Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Shawn Younger, who was also in pursuit of Armstrong. The officers all received medical treatment locally. Neagle was later flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth due to the seriousness of his injuries. All have been released.
Armstrong was eventually stopped after driving back into town and trying to flee on foot on U.S. Business 81/287 South. He has remained in the Wise County jail since that time.
The indictment also states that Armstrong used his vehicle as a deadly weapon. It also includes a habitual offender paragraph, stating that Armstrong has previously been convicted of burglary of a habitation on Dec. 19, 2006, and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle on Sept. 4, 2014. Both of those convictions were in Wise County.
The Feb. 16 grand jury also returned the following felony indictments:
Christy Nicole Charters, manufacture deliver of a controlled substance 4-200 grams
David Scott Herrera, manufacture deliver of a controlled substance 4-200 grams
Brad Phillip Collins, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair; possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams
Amy Alvira Concepcion, possession of marijuana 4 ounces-5 pounds
Antelmo Contreras, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams
Alejandro Contreras-Torres, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
John Clayton Davis, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
Lee D. Davis, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams
Christian Gage Goc, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
Jacob A. Dillahunty, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams
Kyle Daniel Goggans, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
Jose Duque Silos, prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility
Jorge Alberto Pacheco, assault family/household member with previous conviction
Jerride Dwayne Ernesti, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair
Edgar Adel Espinal, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams
Michael Alexander Foster, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams
Christopher Stetson Walker, injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent to cause bodily injury
Skyler Lee Gallegos, possession of marijuana 4 ounces-5 pounds
Michael Christopher Young, sex offenders duty to register for life/annually
Armando Garcia, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair; possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
Charles Ray Anderson, assault family/household member impede breath/circulation
Denise Marie Garcia, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
Carlos Miguel Garza Jr., possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
Zachary D. Gehring, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams
Benito Davila, assault family/household member with previous conviction
Troy Nelson Gladden, unlawful carrying weapon on alcohol premises
Amanda Sarah Brasiel, possession of a controlled substance greater than 400 grams
Bobby Ray Starnes, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair; possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
Jordan Leann Krieger, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams
Breanna Dawn Stephenson, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams
Donald Edward Austin, driving while intoxicated third or more
Harold Lee Braziel, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
Misty Reena Bolin, unauthorized use of a vehicle
Steven Warren Brown, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
Jeffrey Wayne Bryant, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams
Jason Wayne Carter, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
Bailey Morgan Dunn, driving while intoxicated with child under 15
Emily Brooke Gravely, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
Jessica Lynn Haley, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
Eric Lee Fitzgerald, burglary of a building
Russell Scott Freeman, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions
Calvin Emmet King, accident involving serious bodily injury
Juan Alberto Lobato, unauthorized use of a vehicle
John Kaalan Hanisko, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams
Juan Alberto Lobato, evading arrest/detention with vehicle
Daniel Todd Harper, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
Jose Roberto Luna, unauthorized use of a vehicle
Amberly Nicole Hastings, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
Carl Vernon Moss, driving while intoxicated third or more
Corey Elizabeth Hayes, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams
Collin Alexander Perry, evading arrest/detention with vehicle
Terry Davis Hines, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Alfonso Reyes, driving while intoxicated third or more
Elijah Kevin Hull, possession of marijuana 4 ounces-5 pounds
Holly Rebecca Story, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions
Jareer D. Jaser, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams; possession of marijuana 4 ounces-5 pounds
Silvestre Ugalde Jr., driving while intoxicated third or more
Troy Edward Karr, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair; possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
Jacob Chase Young, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle
Kent Allen Keller, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
Amir Adnan Alarab, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams
Austin James Kiesewetter, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams
Joseph Gregory Amador, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams; possession of marijuana 4 ounces-5 pounds
Adam Michael Kuzmenko, theft of a firearm
Marcus James Amos, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Amy Nicole Anthony, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
Blake Alston Lumley, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
Bryan Ashley Davis, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
Carlee Layne Barr, unauthorized use of a vehicle
Devantre Maiden, possession of a marijuana 4 ounces-5 pounds
Audrey Kay Bates, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
Travis Truman McBride, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
Robert Louis Bennett, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams
Darren Paul Bordelon Jr., possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams
Jonathan David McCoy, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
Victoria Elizabeth Smith, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
Charles Craig McDonald, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams
Melissa Lynn Moore, possession of marijuana 4 ounces-5 pounds
Roberto Jose Somavilla, manufacture/deliver of controlled substance more than 400 grams; manufacture/deliver of controlled substance 4-200 grams
Ryan Moreland, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair
Portia Renee Stevens, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair
Jose Abraham Ortega-Millan, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
Jeffrey Allen Weil, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
Kaytelynn Elaine Williams, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
Mario Alfonso Moreno-Hernandez, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
David Lee Woodruff, evading arrest/detention with previous conviction; possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
Christina Lynn Perry, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
David Og Rhodes, possession of marijuana 4 ounces-5 pounds
Kendrick Deshawn Robinson, possession of marijuana 5-50 pounds
Brett Benjamin Rodriguez, possession of marijuana 4 ounces-5 pounds
David Isaac Rios, possession of controlled substance more than 400 grams; possession of marijuana 4 ounces-5 pounds
Kristol Read Rogers, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
Jacob Paul Romines, place weapons prohibited
Ian Charles Roughtean, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams
Skyler Maxine Rountree, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
John Andrew Schulte, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
Wyatt Joseph Sieg, possession of marijuana 4 ounces-5 pounds