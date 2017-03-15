Armstrong indicted for evading; Chase resulted in wreck that injured officers

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Grand Jury Indictments

A Bridgeport man who led officers on a high-speed chase that included a wreck that injured two officers was indicted last month by a Wise County grand jury.

According to court documents that became available for public viewing last week, David Nickolas Armstrong, 30, was indicted Feb. 16 for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Armstrong was arrested Dec. 8 of last year at the end of a high-speed chase in and around Decatur. He attempted to evade officers attempting to stop him southbound on U.S. 81/287 north of Decatur at speeds that reached as high as 100 mph at times.

During the pursuit, Wise County Sheriff’s Office investigators James Mayo and Mike Neagle collided with Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Shawn Younger, who was also in pursuit of Armstrong. The officers all received medical treatment locally. Neagle was later flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth due to the seriousness of his injuries. All have been released.

Armstrong was eventually stopped after driving back into town and trying to flee on foot on U.S. Business 81/287 South. He has remained in the Wise County jail since that time.

The indictment also states that Armstrong used his vehicle as a deadly weapon. It also includes a habitual offender paragraph, stating that Armstrong has previously been convicted of burglary of a habitation on Dec. 19, 2006, and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle on Sept. 4, 2014. Both of those convictions were in Wise County.

The Feb. 16 grand jury also returned the following felony indictments:

Christy Nicole Charters, manufacture deliver of a controlled substance 4-200 grams

David Scott Herrera, manufacture deliver of a controlled substance 4-200 grams

Brad Phillip Collins, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair; possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams

Amy Alvira Concepcion, possession of marijuana 4 ounces-5 pounds

Antelmo Contreras, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams

Alejandro Contreras-Torres, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

John Clayton Davis, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Lee D. Davis, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams

Christian Gage Goc, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Jacob A. Dillahunty, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams

Kyle Daniel Goggans, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Jose Duque Silos, prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility

Jorge Alberto Pacheco, assault family/household member with previous conviction

Jerride Dwayne Ernesti, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair

Edgar Adel Espinal, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams

Michael Alexander Foster, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams

Christopher Stetson Walker, injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent to cause bodily injury

Skyler Lee Gallegos, possession of marijuana 4 ounces-5 pounds

Michael Christopher Young, sex offenders duty to register for life/annually

Armando Garcia, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair; possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Charles Ray Anderson, assault family/household member impede breath/circulation

Denise Marie Garcia, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Carlos Miguel Garza Jr., possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Zachary D. Gehring, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams

Benito Davila, assault family/household member with previous conviction

Troy Nelson Gladden, unlawful carrying weapon on alcohol premises

Amanda Sarah Brasiel, possession of a controlled substance greater than 400 grams

Bobby Ray Starnes, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair; possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Jordan Leann Krieger, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams

Breanna Dawn Stephenson, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams

Donald Edward Austin, driving while intoxicated third or more

Harold Lee Braziel, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Misty Reena Bolin, unauthorized use of a vehicle

Steven Warren Brown, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Jeffrey Wayne Bryant, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams

Jason Wayne Carter, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Bailey Morgan Dunn, driving while intoxicated with child under 15

Emily Brooke Gravely, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Jessica Lynn Haley, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Eric Lee Fitzgerald, burglary of a building

Russell Scott Freeman, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions

Calvin Emmet King, accident involving serious bodily injury

Juan Alberto Lobato, unauthorized use of a vehicle

John Kaalan Hanisko, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams

Juan Alberto Lobato, evading arrest/detention with vehicle

Daniel Todd Harper, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Jose Roberto Luna, unauthorized use of a vehicle

Amberly Nicole Hastings, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Carl Vernon Moss, driving while intoxicated third or more

Corey Elizabeth Hayes, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams

Collin Alexander Perry, evading arrest/detention with vehicle

Terry Davis Hines, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Alfonso Reyes, driving while intoxicated third or more

Elijah Kevin Hull, possession of marijuana 4 ounces-5 pounds

Holly Rebecca Story, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions

Jareer D. Jaser, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams; possession of marijuana 4 ounces-5 pounds

Silvestre Ugalde Jr., driving while intoxicated third or more

Troy Edward Karr, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair; possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Jacob Chase Young, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle

Kent Allen Keller, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Amir Adnan Alarab, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams

Austin James Kiesewetter, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams

Joseph Gregory Amador, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams; possession of marijuana 4 ounces-5 pounds

Adam Michael Kuzmenko, theft of a firearm

Marcus James Amos, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Amy Nicole Anthony, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Blake Alston Lumley, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Bryan Ashley Davis, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Carlee Layne Barr, unauthorized use of a vehicle

Devantre Maiden, possession of a marijuana 4 ounces-5 pounds

Audrey Kay Bates, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Travis Truman McBride, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Robert Louis Bennett, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams

Darren Paul Bordelon Jr., possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams

Jonathan David McCoy, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Victoria Elizabeth Smith, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Charles Craig McDonald, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams

Melissa Lynn Moore, possession of marijuana 4 ounces-5 pounds

Roberto Jose Somavilla, manufacture/deliver of controlled substance more than 400 grams; manufacture/deliver of controlled substance 4-200 grams

Ryan Moreland, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair

Portia Renee Stevens, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair

Jose Abraham Ortega-Millan, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Jeffrey Allen Weil, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Kaytelynn Elaine Williams, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Mario Alfonso Moreno-Hernandez, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

David Lee Woodruff, evading arrest/detention with previous conviction; possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Christina Lynn Perry, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

David Og Rhodes, possession of marijuana 4 ounces-5 pounds

Kendrick Deshawn Robinson, possession of marijuana 5-50 pounds

Brett Benjamin Rodriguez, possession of marijuana 4 ounces-5 pounds

David Isaac Rios, possession of controlled substance more than 400 grams; possession of marijuana 4 ounces-5 pounds

Kristol Read Rogers, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Jacob Paul Romines, place weapons prohibited

Ian Charles Roughtean, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams

Skyler Maxine Rountree, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

John Andrew Schulte, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

Wyatt Joseph Sieg, possession of marijuana 4 ounces-5 pounds