Area teachers honored by Weatherford College

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, February 25, 2017

Tags: Weatherford College

Six teachers from area schools were among the 31 teachers from across the region honored by Weatherford College at the 2017 Jack Harvey Academy of Exemplary Teachers celebration Feb. 3 at the Doss Heritage and Culture Center.

Celebrating its 21st year, the Harvey Academy honors exemplary teachers in the memory of Professor Emeritus Jack Harvey, who taught at WC for 23 years and was considered among his peers as a “master teacher.”

The honorees, along with an excerpt from their nomination letters, are:

LAURA RHINE, sixth grade social studies, Alvord Middle School

“Laura Rhine exhibits personal integrity and a commitment to her students that make her a role model for students as well as other teachers. She is always so positive and caring toward each and every one of her students and creates a happy learning environment.”

WANDA COOK, fifth grade mathematics, Boyd Intermediate School

“Somehow her classes always seem to include the really ‘active’ students, possibly because she works so well with them. They know she cares about them and their learning, and she will work tirelessly to help them learn math. She never seems to get frustrated with the students, even when she has repeated herself multiple times. Wanda Cook’s greatest concern is for the students – she cares for them, seemingly, as if they were her own children.”

SHELLY MOODY, third through fifth grade environmental science, Bridgeport Intermediate School

“She worked tirelessly to raise money and obtain grants in order to realize the school’s dream of a beautiful garden and outdoor classroom at little cost to the district. Mrs. Moody is the ultimate ‘team player,’ enthusiastically lending her time and talent to every project undertaken by the intermediate school.”

BECKY RENFRO, seventh and eighth grade mathematics, Chico Middle School

“Becky is constantly working with her students in order to make sure they have a firm grasp of all concepts. She is the first one to get to school in the morning and is often the last to leave. Becky truly believes that all students can win at learning, and she works each and every minute of the day to ensure that all of her students are successful.”

HOLLY HARRISON, P.E., Decatur ISD’s Young Elementary School

“Holly always has a friendly word and a smile for everyone. Students are always eager to go to P.E. because she plans fun activities for them, and they hate to disappoint her by having on the ‘wrong shoes.’ She is always calm, regardless of the situation. Coach Harrison is a breath of fresh air for many of our students.”

AMY NORWOOD, third grade English language arts and reading, Paradise Elementary School

“Amy has taught a number of years and has a sweet, but firm disposition with her students. They love and respect her, and they want to please her. She is loving toward all her students and coworkers. She is always willing to help her colleagues in any way that she can. Mrs. Norwood is a teacher to be admired.”