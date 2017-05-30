Applications for Santa Cops programs available

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, November 11, 2017

Tags: Santa Cops

Applications are now being accepted for the Santa Cops programs at two local police departments.

The programs help local families in need to provide gifts for kids at Christmas.

The Decatur Police Department is accepting applications for their Santa Cops program now through Tuesday, Nov. 28. Applications can be picked up at the police department, 1601 S. State St. in Decatur, or found online at decaturtx.org.

Applicants must live in the city or have children enrolled in Decatur ISD schools.

The program assists children ages newborn to 17 years old.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys or monetary donations can be dropped off at the police department through Friday, Dec. 15.

Call Ashly DoByns at 940-393-0303 for more information.

The Bridgeport Police Department is accepting applications for their Santa Cops program through Dec. 4. Applications are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at the police department, 1000 Thompson St. in Bridgeport.

The program benefits children who live in the city or who attend Bridgeport ISD.

The police department is also accepting donations of new unwrapped toys, monetary donations or gift cards.

Call Lt. Todd Low or Holli Olmos at 940-683-3430 for more information.