Applewhite seeks constable job

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Tags: Aurora

Charles Applewhite, who lives near Aurora, announced Friday he will run for Precinct 3 constable in 2018.

Applewhite, a reserve deputy for the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, has been in law enforcement since 1985. He was previously an investigator with the sheriff’s office and has worked at Metroplex police departments, as well as the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

“I’d like to bring back some professionalism and integrity to the [Precinct 3 constable] office. I want people of that precinct to say ‘hey, that’s our constable,’ and they can call me if they need something,” he said. “I’m not saying I’m going to set the world on fire and change everything, but I want them to be able to depend on that office again and do what the constable’s office is meant to do.”

Applewhite started his law enforcement career working for Sam Houston State University in Huntsville and then went to work for the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. From Walker County, he went to the Bedford Police Department and then on to TABC in 2005. He worked a short stint at Samson Park Police Department before joining the Wise County Sheriff’s Office in 2012.

He said he feels compelled to run for constable because Precinct 3 is his home. He and his wife, Cheryl, moved there in 1990 and his two children, Ashley and Brandon, both graduated from Northwest High School.

“When I came back to the county, I wanted to provide a service to the community where I live, and at this stage in my career, this is well-suited to me,” he said. “Being the constable of Precinct 3 would be my job. All my attention would be on that office.”

In addition to general law enforcement experience, Applewhite said he’s particularly suited for the job because he can relate to people easily.

“If the good Lord gave me anything, it’s the ability to talk to people,” he said.

Applewhite said he’s never had to use his weapon but instead focuses on talking to subjects to descalate a situation. He focuses on treating everyone the same, no matter their race or socioeconomic background.

“You deal with people as human beings,” he said. “I think that’s what we’ve gotten away from in today’s society.”

Applewhite also noted he will take care of his office’s paperwork and “making sure things are done right.”

“I want to be a good steward of the budget the county gives that office to run every year, and if something needs to be done, I’ll get it done,” he said. “I have the knowledge and experience to provide a level of service to that precinct they haven’t seen before.

“People will know I’m there.”

Applewhite will run as a Republican in the March 6 primary. Cary Mellema has also announced running for the post on the Republican ticket. The position is vacant following former constable Doug Parr’s criminal plea deal and resignation in August.

The 2018 election is for the remainder of Parr’s unexpired term.