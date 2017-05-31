Answering questions; Voting laws, steps to citizenship to be explained

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

For those with questions and concerns about voting laws or how to become a U.S. citizen, two Bridgeport residents are hosting a civic engagement event Friday to clear the air.

Bridgeport city councilman Kevin Lopez and First United Methodist Church Family Minister Gabe Rangel came up with the idea for Building Bridges for a Stronger Bridgeport, which will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, at FUMC in Bridgeport.

Experts from the Consulate General of Mexico in Dallas, the law office of Eric Cedillo and the Wise County Elections office, among others, will be on hand to answer questions about voting laws, acquiring the proper immigration status and becoming a U.S. citizen. They’ll also discuss Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and the DREAM Act.

“There’s been a lot of concerns and misinformation,” Lopez said. “The object of this event is to have accurate information.”

CONSTRUYENDO PUENTES PARA UN BRIDGEPORT MAS FUERTE

CUANDO: 2 de junio a las 7 p.m.

DONDE: First United Methodist Church of Bridgeport, 608 17th St.

INVITADOS: The First United Methodist Church of Bridgeport, St. John’s Catholic Church of Bridgeport, Catholic Charities Dallas, National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials, The Consulate General of Mexico in Dallas, Law office of Eric Cedillo, Wise County Elections Office

TEMAS INCLUYEN: Nuevas leyes de votar, como registrarse para votar, como hacerse ciudadano americano, como obtener estatus migratorio legal

CONOZCAN SUS DERECHOS: ICE, DACA, otros temas