Annexation opposed

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017

A property owner wants the city of Decatur to annex 163 acres for future industrial use, but some nearby property owners oppose the move.

The Decatur City Council Monday held the first of two public hearings on a voluntary annexation petition by Jody Adams on behalf of the Wise County Consortium LLC. The land is located on the north side of Farm Road 2264 east of U.S. 81/287.

The consortium is asking the city to annex that land and update the land use map to industrial and the zoning map to heavy industrial.

A representative from the consortium who was in attendance at the meeting said he did not know what business would eventually build on the property.

Ernest Gunstream, who owns property on County Road 4010 next to the property under consideration for annexation, said local landowners have deeds with the understanding the area is to remain either for farming or residential use.

“I’ve talked to all of the people, and not all are here, and every one of them felt protected,” by the deed restriction, Gunstream said. “They are people who just finished houses, and I’m about to finish one. We feel warm and fuzzy that we were protected by this restriction, so I’m opposed to it (annexation).”

City Attorney Mason Woodruff pointed out that issues with a deed are a private matter that needed to be worked out with the nearby property owners, since it is not the city’s responsibility to enforce restrictions.

Connie York Marwitz, who owns houses in Decatur Acres across from the property on FM 2264, said she was concerned about possible environmental hazards, as well as the effect an industrial park would have on nearby home values.

“If the highest and best use is going to be an industrial park, that declines the values of our houses immediately,” she said.

Cathy Wells said she owns an event facility across from her property that also borders the area proposed for annex.

“We certainly don’t want to hear industrial stuff going on during weddings,” she said. “Part of the sell with that business is it is a quiet country setting.”

Mayor Martin Woodruff pointed out the council is in the information gathering stage of the process, and no action was taken Monday.

A second public hearing on the matter is scheduled for the May 22 city council meeting.