Annexation action on Monday’s agenda; City looks to bring enclaves into limits

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, July 8, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur City Council

After months of public hearings and workshops on the issue, the Decatur City Council will vote on the involuntary annexation of certain properties at Monday’s meeting.

The properties being considered for annexation make up a number of “enclaves” that are surrounded or nearly surrounded by property within the city limits.

Because of feedback from some property owners who would rather not be annexed, the city has offered development agreements to the property owners. According to those agreements, the city will forgo its right to annex the property and in return, the property owner agrees that the property use will remain as it is today. Those agreements will be in effect for five years.

The council on Monday will have three options: accept the agreements, vote to annex or vote to not annex.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. at Decatur City Hall, 201 E. Walnut.