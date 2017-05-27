Animal shelter full

By David Talley | Published Saturday, May 27, 2017

Tags: Wise County Animal Shelter

If you’re looking for a new, furry family member, now may be the time to consider adopting a pet.

As of Thursday morning, the Wise County Animal shelter was full.

Director Cathy Sides said the shelter had 41 dogs and about 11 cats waiting for adoption, stretching the department’s resources.

“We’ll probably see it all summer long,” she said.

Sides said the shelter can always use volunteers to help with the influx of animals, which also includes two goats.

Volunteers under the age of 18 need to be accompanied by a parent.

“We can always use volunteers,” she said. “We can always use people to walk dogs.”

Adoptions are $30, though Sides said some animals are sponsored and have a reduced adoption rate. A rabies vaccination is required within 72 hours and proof of spaying or neutering is required within 30 days.