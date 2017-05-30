‘American Pickers’ seeks collectors

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017



Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz plan to film episodes of “American Pickers” throughout the region in December 2017 and January 2018.

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores antique “picking” on the History channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers Wolfe and Fritz as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.

They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

“American Pickers” is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure.

If you have a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.