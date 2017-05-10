Alvord voters sink bond proposal

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Alvord ISD voters soundly defeated the district’s $13.8 million bond proposal at the polls Saturday, 404-116.

The election had one of the county’s best turnouts with 521 voters.

“It is not the result we hoped for, but we will continue to provide a quality education for our students,” Superintendent Randy Brown said in an emailed statement to staff and community members. “We have far too many positives in our school district to be discouraged.”

Brown also stressed the issues the district faces moving forward. The package would have funded numerous facility upgrades, including additional classrooms and a gymnasium at the elementary school, a gym and restrooms at the middle school, an administration building, renovations and additions to the vocational ag building at the high school and various athletic upgrades and additions.

“Our facility challenges will not disappear,” Brown wrote. “We will continue our work with the community and board to develop a plan to address these issues.”