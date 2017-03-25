Alvord to become District of Innovation

By David Talley | Published Saturday, March 25, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Alvord School Board

Alvord School Board members Thursday approved a District of Innovation (DOI) plan, giving the district latitude in setting its calendar and hiring teachers.

Public school districts that receive the designation are exempt from certain state requirements. The board focused on only three exemptions, including:

setting its own calendar. State law says students cannot begin the new school year before the fourth Monday of August. Superintendent Dr. Randy Brown said the district hoped to move its start date forward. Later in the meeting, the board voted to start the fall semester Aug. 21, the third Monday in August.

certifying its own teachers. Brown said the district may have trouble finding instructors for niche classes, like auto tech and foreign languages. The designation allows the district to qualify individuals who don’t have their teacher certification as instructors in the district. Each instance will require board approval. He said the district had the option to include core classes in the plan, but he decided against that.

issue probationary contracts to an expanded group of teachers.

Board President Charlie Matthews questioned Brown about the District of Innovation exemption that allows schools to increase student/teacher ratios if needed, but Brown said the district wouldn’t pursue that exemption. Any further changes to the plan would require the district to restart its DOI process.

Board members approved a $32,187 budget amendment to purchase new laptops for teachers. District Technology Director Charlie Mann said the teachers’ current laptops have been in use by the district for four years, but they’re eight years old because the district brought them used.

“They’re really starting to show their age,” Mann said.

The new laptops are also used, but Mann said the company selling them will replace any broken devices in the next four years, drastically reducing the overall expense. He also gave a report on new student Chromebooks. Trustees will have the chance to vote on purchasing the devices at a later meeting.

Board members decided against purchasing point of sale operating software for district cafeterias. Brown said Decatur ISD Director of Child Nutrition Shelly Laaser, who contracts with the district, had recommended the software, which allows parents to view their kids’ purchases and add money to their accounts online. Students would enter a PIN number to purchase food, instead of cafeteria workers accessing students’ accounts to complete purchases.

The software would cost around $11,000 up front but have a lower annual operating fee than the district’s current software.

Board member Daniel Ruddick spoke out against the purchase.

“$11,000 because someone here doesn’t like it?” he said. “There’s a lot at my job I don’t like.”

Ruddick and Trustee David Warren worried about a cafeteria position being eliminated due to the automation, but Brown said that wasn’t the case. No motion was made.

Ruddick said his priority was increasing teacher salaries.

In other business, the board: