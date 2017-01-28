Alvord School Board talks building upgrades, bond election

By David Talley | Published Saturday, January 28, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Alvord School Board

Alvord ISD’s community facility committee presented a report Thursday to school board members detailing their recommendations for the most needed building upgrades, should the board choose to call a bond election.

Representatives from the district’s architecture firm, Claycomb and Associates, were also present to give cost estimates for the following upgrades:

Improvements at the elementary school

This would include adding six classrooms, a new gym, a new stage and music room, corridors connecting the buildings, parking improvements and demolition of unused structures. Cost: $6.1 million.

New gym and restrooms for the middle school

Cost: $3.1 million

Improvements to the high school vocational ag facility

Cost: $546,000

A 5,000-square-foot administration building

Cost: $670,000

Claycomb representatives estimated the total cost at $10.6 million, pending talks about the district’s athletic facilities. Superintendent Randy Brown stressed he had not asked for an administration building, but the committee made the decision to include the item on their recommendation.

The board picked Feb. 6 and 9 to hash out the election’s final terms.

Trustees also heard from accountant Steven Gilland, who gave the district a clean report. The district entered the school year facing a more than $600,000 budget deficit but has reduced it to $10,000 by absorbing positions and making other key cuts.

“From what we’re seeing from schools this year, your budget is in good shape,” Gilland told the board. “It’s working like it’s supposed to. You’re nearly $600,000 ahead of where you expected to be.”

The board also approved a resolution seeking designation as a District of Innovation. Designated districts are allowed flexibility from state guidelines in multiple areas, including setting semester start dates, which Brown said was his leading motivation in bringing the resolution before the board. Almost every district in the county has taken steps to pursue the designation.

The board also passed a resolution opposing the state’s introduction of the A-F accountability system. Brown said the system ranks schools on a bell curve, which automatically sets some districts up for failure in order to justify enacting school voucher legislation.

“If your kids in class are told only 10 percent of them are going to get an A, that’s the way this is set,” Brown said. “To me what’s fair is everybody should have the chance to earn an A.”

After meeting in closed session, the board voted to extend Brown’s contract one year.