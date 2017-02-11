Alvord School Board proposes $13.6 million bond

By David Talley | Published Saturday, February 11, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Alvord School Board

Alvord School Board member voted unanimously Thursday to place a $13.6 million bond election on the May ballot.

The bond package would fund several facility upgrades, including:

a six-classroom wing, a 250-seat gymnasium and attached music room, stage and bus drive at the elementary campus. The expected cost is $5,880,000.

the addition of a 750-seat gymnasium and additional restrooms at the middle school. The expected cost is 3,400,000.

renovations and additions to the vocational ag building at the high school, which would include adding a classroom and 1,200 square feet of shop space. The expected cost is $600,000.

the construction of an 5,000-square foot administration building, the same size as the current administration portables. The expected cost is $500,000.

athletic department improvements, including replacing the football field with turf, additions and renovations to the field house, stadium restrooms, replacing the field’s press box, storage and stadium paving on the home and visitor side. The expected cost is $2,500,000.

demolition of the old middle school campus for $230,000. Trustees agreed the building on the property is beyond renovating and board President Charlie Mathews expressed interest in selling the property. Trustees also discussed holding onto it to accommodate future growth, but no specific plan prevailed.

Before the vote, board members approved axing several small items from the bond. Athletic Director Pete Hart spoke up, pointing out he prioritized turf over other athletic department improvements, which he said could be added in the future if money was available.

“Everything I’ve asked for can be added in the future,” Hart explained. “Except the field. We call it a football field, but there are so many other organizations that use it throughout the year. If we don’t do [turf] now, it probably won’t happen. The other things, like the field house, can come in future years. Don’t add them at the expense of the bond.”

The board elected to keep most of Hart’s requests in the package. Trustee Russell Rice made the motion. David Warren gave it a second.

If passed by voters, the measure will add 29 cents to the current 18.4-cent debt service tax rate. Alvord ISD’s maintenance and operations rate is $1.17, which would make the total proposed rate $1.64.

The increase would add $290 to the tax bill for a $100,000 home annually.