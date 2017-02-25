Alvord School Board hears dual-credit plans

By David Talley | Published Saturday, February 25, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Alvord School Board

Alvord School Board members Thursday heard a report on plans to bring dual credit college courses back to the high school.

Principal Michael Thurman told trustees the school was unable to offer English 1301 and 1302 courses this year because the Weatherford College Wise County professor scheduled to teach the courses left the college.

Thurman said he met with WCWC Dean Dr. Matt Joiner and hopes to offer multiple classes for the 2017-2018 year, including the English courses, online courses in biology and math and introductory courses for sophomores planning to take dual credit courses.

The board also reviewed its goals for the upcoming year, which include advanced education and fostering a positive environment at school. Trustees split with Superintendent Randy Brown over prioritizing a balanced budget or increasing employee compensation, with board member John Schedcik concerned the district would lose staff members if compensation isn’t increased. Several other trustees also voiced their support for increased compensation.

In other business, the board: