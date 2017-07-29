Alvord School Board considers architect contract

By David Talley | Published Saturday, July 29, 2017

The Alvord School Board Tuesday voted to give Superintendent Dr. Randy Brown authority to negotiate a contract with architecture firm CADCO, naming the firm their choice to reconsider the district’s future construction options after its $13.6 bond package was defeated by voters in May.

The board initially ranked the Abilene-based firm second, behind Claycomb Associates, in September when several firms made bids for the district’s May bond package.

“We’re just looking for a fresh set of eyes,” Brown said.

