NEWS HEADLINES

Alvord School Board considers architect contract

By David Talley | Published Saturday, July 29, 2017
Tags: ,

The Alvord School Board Tuesday voted to give Superintendent Dr. Randy Brown authority to negotiate a contract with architecture firm CADCO, naming the firm their choice to reconsider the district’s future construction options after its $13.6 bond package was defeated by voters in May.

The board initially ranked the Abilene-based firm second, behind Claycomb Associates, in September when several firms made bids for the district’s May bond package.

“We’re just looking for a fresh set of eyes,” Brown said.

In other business, the board:

  • approved several student transfers;
  • discussed its campus and district improvement plans;
  • took no action on its property, auto and liability insurance with TASB; and
  • met in closed session to discuss personnel recommendations and Brown’s evaluation but ultimately took no action.

Leave a Reply. Note: As of March 24, 2011, all posted comments will include the users full name.

WCMessenger.com News and Blog Comment Guidelines

You must be logged in to post a comment.