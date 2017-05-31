Alvord School Board approves stipend plan

Alvord School Board members Thursday approved offering stipends to help the district find applicants for hard-to-fill subject areas.
Superintendent Dr. Randy Brown said the $4,000 annual stipends would be offered for some certified mathematics and foreign language teaching positions.
Brown said the practice is common among smaller districts, and he and the board analyzed data to pick an amount in line with what similarly-sized districts are offering.
In other business, the board:
- heard a presentation from Weatherford College Wise County representatives on the college’s cosmetology program. Current high school juniors and seniors can enroll in the program to begin working toward certification. Brown said the district offers other career and technical education classes, including ag and family and consumer science.
- elected Charlie Matthews board president, Mark Gose vice president and Candace Mercer board secretary; and
- approved an accident insurance plan with Texas Kids First.