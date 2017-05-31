Alvord School Board approves stipend plan

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Alvord School Board

Alvord School Board members Thursday approved offering stipends to help the district find applicants for hard-to-fill subject areas.

Superintendent Dr. Randy Brown said the $4,000 annual stipends would be offered for some certified mathematics and foreign language teaching positions.

Brown said the practice is common among smaller districts, and he and the board analyzed data to pick an amount in line with what similarly-sized districts are offering.

