Alvord School Board approves funds for raises

Published Saturday, April 29, 2017

Alvord School Board members Thursday unanimously voted to commit $120,000 to raising salaries for district employees.

Teachers would see a $1,300 raise, which is 2.75 percent of the position’s market average salary.

Multiple board members voiced support for raises, pointing out the district may begin losing teachers to other districts if pay isn’t increased. The district last raised pay two years ago.

“We probably waited too long as it is,” said Board President Charlie Matthews. “I don’t think we can wait any longer.”

Initial calculations showed the budget impact of 1 percent and 2 percent raises, which the Texas Association of School Boards estimated would cost the district around $53,000 and $88,000, respectively. After calculating the monthly impact the raise would have on an employee’s paycheck compared to the increased tax impact of the proposed bond election, trustee Daniel Ruddick said he felt the district should spend more on the raises.

“Here’s my deal,” Ruddick said. “Please hear me out. You’re going 2-percent raise. That’s giving one of our teachers $79 a month, but yet, we’re turning around and asking them to give some of that back if we pass the bond. So really, it ain’t much of a raise there is what I’m getting at. How’s that fair?”

Trustee John Schedcik agreed, pointing out trustee David Warren’s assessment that the cost of living has increased around 3 percent. Schedcik characterized a 2 percent raise as “a little bit of a slap in the face” to district employees. Schedcik also pointed out recent rises in Wise County residents’ property values.

Brown was receptive to the board’s ideas.

“I love where your hearts are,” he said. “I’m right there with you. If you want to look at 3 percent or 4 percent, we’ll look.”

The board discussed voting on a 2-percent raise that night or waiting until the next meeting to vote on any raises after hearing the budget impact of 3- and 4-percent raises.

Trustees Warren, Ruddick and Mark Gose voiced support for holding a vote to raise the pay that night, with the possibility of another vote next month to consider increasing the percentage raised again.

“We’re doing something tonight, I just want to know the best thing to do,” Gose said. “Because we’re still going to come back and see the [impact] for 3 and 4 [percent].”

Brown floated the idea of issuing a motion to commit an amount to raises, rather than a motion specifying a percentage raise.

“What y’all have control over is the amount of money that you budgeted,” he said. “So what y’all could say is we want to give a set amount to raises.”

Ruddick said he’d be comfortable with a $120,000 commitment, which he estimated to be between 3 and 4 percent calculation of a teaching position’s market average salary. After completing calculations, Brown told the Messenger Friday the raise would actually represent a 2.75 percent increase.

Trustees supported the idea. Ruddick made the motion and trustee Candace Mercer gave it a second.

