Alvord Public Library to hold eclipse viewing

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, August 12, 2017

The Alvord Public Library will have an eclipse viewing party at Alvord City Hall, 215 W. Elm St., Monday, Aug. 21.

Library hosts will be present in the council chambers from 11 a.m. until after the eclipse has ended. Maximum coverage of the sun is predicted to occur at 1:10 p.m. Hot dogs, chips, drinks and homemade cookies will be served.

There will be educational exhibits and handouts, and activities for children. Guests will be given free, safe-viewing glasses (courtesy of the NASA Science Mission Directorate, Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, Google and the National Science Foundation) while supplies last.