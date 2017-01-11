Alvord principal takes Northwest job

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Northwest

Alvord High School Principal Dr. Rhett King has accepted the principal’s job at Northwest ISD’s John M. Tidwell Middle School in Fort Worth.

According to an NISD press release, King previously worked as an assistant principal at Northwest High School and has more than 21 years of education experience. His last day at Alvord is Friday, Jan. 13.

Alvord Superintendent Dr. Randy Brown said in an email Tuesday middle school principal Michael Thurman will take over King’s role at the high school. Elementary school assistant principal Jessica Bull will move to the middle school as principal. She will also continue to serve as district testing coordinator. The two will start their new jobs Monday, Jan. 16.

“We are fortunate to be in a position to fill these positions internally,” Brown wrote. “Mr. Thurman and Mrs. Bull both do things the Alvord way.”

King led Alvord High School for seven years. Over the phone Tuesday, Brown said the district would miss him.

“We’re sad to see him go,” he said. “[Northwest is] fortunate to get him. He’s done an outstanding job here.