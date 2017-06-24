Alvord ISD hires locally-certified teacher

By David Talley | Published Saturday, June 24, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Alvord School Board

Alvord school board members Tuesday voted unanimously to hire the district’s first locally-certified teacher.

Alvord’s designation as a district of innovation allow it to locally certify teachers for hard-to-fill non-core subjects. The individual is certified to teach English and language arts, is fluent in Spanish and has held Spanish certification in the past. She will teach Spanish.

Trustees also approved a revision to the district’s policy on student absences due to extracurricular activities, extending the policy for students who are involved in multiple activities. UIL rules stipulate that students must be passing all classes to compete in sanctioned events.

Trustees also approved several cooperative programs for purchasing bulk items with Region 10 and Prospering Pals. They also approved the district’s contract with the Region 11 Service Center.