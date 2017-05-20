Alvord City Council disbands P&Z board

By David Talley | Published Saturday, May 20, 2017

Alvord City Council members Thursday disbanded the city’s planning and zoning commission due to a lack of participation.

City Attorney Jim Shepherd said the commission should ideally have five members. It currently has two, but one member will be out of town for several months. The board makes recommendations to the city council but has no final decision-making power. Because the commission cannot form a legal quorum, planning and zoning issues cannot be referred to the city council for a decision, effectively halting all planning and zoning-related action.

With the commission disbanded, the council will handle all P&Z issues. Mayor Pro Tem Kirk Gibson said he felt the commission needed more time to solicit new members and his was the lone vote against disbanding it.

Shepherd noted the council could reform the commission if the city was able to secure enough interested members, a measure for which several council members expressed support.

The council also appointed a new member after another resigned, marking the third time its place 2 seat has changed hands in less than a year.

Michael J. Nivens will join the council, replacing Mike Clark, who was appointed in March to take the seat for Cody Swinford, who was appointed in July 2016 to finish Clint Mercer’s unexpired term.

Earlier this year council member Robert Carpenter also announced his resignation and was replaced by Troy Gregg. Both Gregg, Clark and Mayor Roy King were unopposed in the May 6 election. Gregg and King were sworn in Thursday.

