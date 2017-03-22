NEWS HEADLINES

Alvord City Council approves resignation, appoints new member

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Alvord City Council members accepted the resignation of one council member and appointed a new one Thursday.

Cody Swinford submitted his letter of resignation earlier this month. The council approved appointing Mike Clark to fill Swinford’s place 2 seat. Swinford was appointed to the council in July 2016 to fill Clint Mercer’s unexpired term. He previously challenged incumbent Debra McKelvain for Place 4 in the May 2016 council election, netting roughly 45 percent of the vote.

Including Mercer, Swinford’s resignation is the third for the council in less than a year. Robert Carpenter announced his resignation in January and was replaced by Troy Gregg.

In other business, the council:

  • approved a bid from TLC – Total Lawn Care in Decatur to handle the city’s mowing and weed eating services; and
  • approved an ordinance clarifying the city’s rules regarding parkway maintenance.

