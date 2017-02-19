Alvord City Council approves plant improvements

By David Talley | Published Saturday, February 18, 2017

Alvord City Council members Thursday voted to fund more improvements for the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

The council approved buying a sludge box with a polymer injection system, which City Services Coordinator Clint Mercer said should cut down on labor and potential injuries to plant workers. The overall cost of the box is $47,675, which the city plans to finance through Legend Bank in Alvord. The addition will also require adding a gravel road and gate, which Mercer said the city could handle in-house. The council approved buying two floating brush aerators for the plant in December, which are scheduled to arrive this week.

Mayor Roy King offered his support for the project.

“I’m not much for spending money,” King said, “but we need that.”

The council also: