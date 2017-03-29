Alvord, Chico students place in UIL meet

Alvord and Chico High School UIL academic teams competed in the District 11-2A meet last week at Muenster High School.
Chico finished in fifth place with 115 points, while Alvord placed sixth overall with 75 points. Era won the meet with 533 points.
Complete results are as follows:
Accounting: 3. Austin Richey, Chico
Current Issues: Team: 2. Alvord; 4. Kyle Griffin, Alvord; 5. Tanner Makings, Alvord
Computer Applications: 1. Austin Richey, Chico; 5. Alan Anderson, Chico
Computer Science: Team: 2. Chico; 2. Austin Richey, Chico; 6. Alan Anderson, Chico
Editorial Writing: 5. Amy Lujan, Chico
Feature Writing: 5. Katelyn Schedcik, Alvord
Literary Criticism: 6. Jarett Locklear, Alvord
Ready Writing: 2. Journey Brown, Chico; 6. Taryn Lunsford, Chico
Social Studies: Team: Alvord; 2. Cydney Bailey, Alvord; 3. Sarah Williams, Chico
One-Act Play: 5. Alvord, 5. Chico