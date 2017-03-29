Alvord, Chico students place in UIL meet

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Chico, UIL

Alvord and Chico High School UIL academic teams competed in the District 11-2A meet last week at Muenster High School.

Chico finished in fifth place with 115 points, while Alvord placed sixth overall with 75 points. Era won the meet with 533 points.

Complete results are as follows:

Accounting: 3. Austin Richey, Chico

Current Issues: Team: 2. Alvord; 4. Kyle Griffin, Alvord; 5. Tanner Makings, Alvord

Computer Applications: 1. Austin Richey, Chico; 5. Alan Anderson, Chico

Computer Science: Team: 2. Chico; 2. Austin Richey, Chico; 6. Alan Anderson, Chico

Editorial Writing: 5. Amy Lujan, Chico

Feature Writing: 5. Katelyn Schedcik, Alvord

Literary Criticism: 6. Jarett Locklear, Alvord

Ready Writing: 2. Journey Brown, Chico; 6. Taryn Lunsford, Chico

Social Studies: Team: Alvord; 2. Cydney Bailey, Alvord; 3. Sarah Williams, Chico

One-Act Play: 5. Alvord, 5. Chico