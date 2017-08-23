All seats contested in PISD race

By Racey Burden | Published August 23, 2017

All four Paradise School Board seats up for election in November will be contested in a crowded race.

Incumbent Kevin Howerton, Heath Smith and Deidre Wise filed to run for Place 3. Incumbent Jody Yates, Jan Cosgrove and Susie Burt filed to run for Place 4. Scott Cox and Chad Cox filed for Place 5, while incumbent Rusty Ford declined to run again. Incumbent Kendall Williams, Renea Remmele and Mike Christensen filed for Place 7.

The deadline to file was Monday, and on that same day the board held a meeting to determine the district’s tax rate for 2017-2018. The rate will be $1.34 per $100 valuation, $1.04 for maintenance and operations and 30 cents for debt service (interest and sinking).

The rate is unchanged from last year, though it will raise more in the coming year due to rising property values.