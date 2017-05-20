All in the family; Sisters follow father into law

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, May 20, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

From an early age, the Simpson sisters were immersed in the world of law. Their father, Mike Simpson, a personal injury trial lawyer in Bridgeport, took them to the Wise County courthouse to watch jury selections and talked about cases at home.

So maybe it’s not such a stretch to see how all three became attorneys as well – Maryssa Simpson is an insurance-defense litigator in Dallas, Michelle Simpson Tuegel works as a criminal defense attorney in Waco and Mackenzie Wallace is a business litigator in Dallas.

“My wife said, ‘The reason your daughters followed you into law is they saw you wake up every day with a smile on your face and go help people,'” Mike said.

However, their childhood aspirations varied. Mackenzie wanted to follow in her father’s footsteps the most, carrying a briefcase instead of a purse as a child. Michelle had always planned to go into law but made up her mind in college. Maryssa will say she was the least interested in law as a career, choosing instead to focus on breaking into television news, only to take an internship that showed her she didn’t really want to be in that field after all.

They all have one thing in common – their dad encouraged them no matter what they wanted to do, including to succeed in a male-dominated field.

“He just told us we could be the best,” Michelle said. “He didn’t treat us within the parameters of being a girl.”

The sisters took that encouragement to heart. Growing up they pursued success in different areas – Mackenzie as an avid hunter who also earned a pilot’s license at a young age; Maryssa, the “comedian of the family,” was an all-state academic basketball star; and Michelle was an internationally ranked water skier.

Maryssa jokes that her greatest achievement, as told by Mike, is that she once placed runner-up in Bridgeport’s Coal Miner’s Daughter competition when there were only two contestants.

“He has come back to that pretty much every year of my life, telling me any time I’ve failed or struggled or anything, ‘well, you were the runner-up in Coal Miner’s Daughter, which was a really big win for you,'” Maryssa said.

Performing in her youth in front of her hometown “prepared me for the humiliation you sometimes suffer as an attorney. You don’t win every time,” Maryssa said.

But being a big fish in a small pond wasn’t all about embarrassment. The sisters said growing up in Bridgeport actually helped them build a lot of confidence.

“The practice of law has really shifted … much more into a service job, where, like in other jobs, you have to network and market yourself and attract clients,” Mackenzie said. “I think coming from a small town where you know everybody and you’re used to knowing everybody, I think all three of us are comfortable working within a network and growing our network.”

For Michelle, who works in a smaller community than her sisters, the similarities to her dad’s career in Wise County are even more striking.

“Seeing how important the community was to him has been something that I really benefit from,” she said. “I love that every day when I go into the courthouse I know everyone.”

Another thing that prepared the sisters for their jobs was interning for Mike, something Mackenzie and Maryssa both did. While watching her dad’s trial work intrigued Maryssa, Mackenzie had the opposite reaction. During the time she worked for Mike he was an attorney in two highly emotional cases that involved loss of life, cases that Maryssa said, “just stayed with me too much.”

“I decided I couldn’t do what he does,” she said. “I prefer to represent businesses.”

But no matter what type of law they ended up specializing in – none of them practice the same thing – they always support each other.

“We don’t argue about the law,” Michelle said. “We argue about anything else.”

“You can call them when you’ve had a bad day, when a judge talks down to you,” Mackenzie added.

His daughter’s success as attorneys – all three were recently named Super Lawyers in the state of Texas, along with Mike and Michelle’s husband, Andrew Tuegel – is all the more special to Mike because they followed him to law school, but then forged their own way into different parts of the field, much like he left behind his father and grandfather’s ranching work to be the first in his family to go to college.

“They’ve done a great job,” Mike said. “They’re very, very independent. They’ve blazed their own paths.”