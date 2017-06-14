Agreements could delay some annexation

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017



The city of Decatur plans to try to work out agreements with property owners of land identified for involuntary annexation that could allow them to remain outside the city, at least for a little while longer.

The city council Monday held the first reading of an annexation ordinance for 13 tracts of land that make up part of several enclaves identified by the city for involuntary annexation.

But before that first reading and public hearing on the topic was held, the council met in closed session for nearly an hour to discuss a possible development agreement with the property owners.

Back in open session, Brenda McDonald with the law firm of Messer, Rockefeller and Fort explained to the council and the property owners in attendance what those agreements would include.

“The framework for that development agreement is that the city will forgo its right to annex the property, and in return, the property owner agrees that the use on the property will be the use that is there today, and that the property aside from that use will be governed by the city’s rules and regulations with regards to development, and that will be for a period of time,” she said. “The council is going to have to talk about how long that is. But it really maintains the status quo on your property and allows you to remain in the ETJ and not in the city limits.”

The council discussed how long that initial period of time should be, with three to 10 years suggested. The council eventually approved setting the time frame at five years.

At the end of that five-year period, it would be up to a future council to determine if the city would extend those agreements, City Attorney Mason Woodruff pointed out.

The city will draw up the agreements and send them out as soon as possible, McDonald said. The council set June 30 as the deadline to return those agreements to the city.

That also made it necessary to delay the second reading and adoption of the annexation ordinance from June 26 to July 10.

At that meeting, the council will basically have three options, City Manager Brett Shannon explained: accept the agreements, vote to annex or vote to not annex.

Later in the meeting during the public hearing, one of the property owners, Chris Fernihough said he hoped he and the city could work out an agreement that would be beneficial to both parties. The property is located at 2601 S. U.S. 81/287.

“I’m asking for the protection of my land so it stays as it is so that if I need to sell it, it still has the same value it has today,” he said. “I have no problem paying the taxes and being a part of the city I love.”

Fernihough’s attorney, Zachary Renfro, said he was presenting the city with a proposal that would allow the Fernihoughs to remain outside the city for 45 years but still contribute to the city.

“What we are proposing is a longer term, 45-year term, and you get some of the things you would get from annexing their property but not all of them,” Renfro said. “… Chris and Micah (Fernihough) want to pay their taxes. They are not trying to avoid doing their part and participating in funding the city. They will pay their taxes, pay their property taxes, collect and give you sales tax.”

In return, he said, the city would allow the Fernihoughs to develop the property as they have planned without having to adhere to certain city rules such as installation of curbs and gutters and a sprinkled fire suppression system for a warehouse.