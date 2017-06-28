Aerators at wastewater plant to be repaired

Bridgeport City Council Monday approved a bid to fix the aerators at the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
The aerators will be removed and replaced for $120,000, which will be taken out of Bridgeport’s CIP fund.
The council also:
- recognized all parks and recreation employees for National Parks and Recreation month.
- approved a final plat for 1807 Stevens St.
- made a project agreement with Wise County Precinct 4 to pave First St.
- announced that Financial Director Blu Kostelich is resigning and thanked him for his service. Kostelich accepted a job as Chief Financial Officer for the city of Lubbock.