Aerators at wastewater plant to be repaired

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Bridgeport City Council Monday approved a bid to fix the aerators at the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

The aerators will be removed and replaced for $120,000, which will be taken out of Bridgeport’s CIP fund.

The council also:

  • recognized all parks and recreation employees for National Parks and Recreation month.
  • approved a final plat for 1807 Stevens St.
  • made a project agreement with Wise County Precinct 4 to pave First St.
  • announced that Financial Director Blu Kostelich is resigning and thanked him for his service. Kostelich accepted a job as Chief Financial Officer for the city of Lubbock.

