Adoptions create a home full of love

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Tags: Decatur

Christa Coons’ home in Decatur she shares with her husband and four children still held evidence of the party from the day earlier.

Balloons tied to a mailbox.

Bounce houses inflated in the front yard.

Leftover cake sitting on a table in the living room.

The house was quiet. It was nap time for her little ones.

The day before, Christa and her husband, Craig, finalized the adoption of their two youngest children, 3-year-old Charlotte and 1-year-old Max, at the Wise County Courthouse.

It was certainly cause for celebration, for many reasons.

Three years ago, Christa was a single mother with a 4-year-old daughter, Sage, from a previous marriage. While Christa said she was blessed to have her daughter, she felt their lives were missing something.

“I wanted her to have the experience of having a sibling that you grow up with and are friends for life,” Christa said. “But I also wanted her to know that the world doesn’t revolve around you. As an only child, we were very blessed to have her, and she got pretty much everything she wanted. And I thought, ‘How am I going to teach her that in this setting?’ Because I know I’m still probably going to want to give her everything. But I don’t want to give her entitlement.”

She decided to adopt.

At the first orientation meeting of the adoption process, she learned about the different paths to adoption, including fostering. As she looked at the other couples in the room, she saw many who were older and had not been successful at having their own children.

“I was sitting there looking at them thinking, ‘You guys deserve to get the babies.’ I’ve done that. I’ve had the newborn experience, and it was lovely,” Christa said.

But she also considered the needs of the children in her decision to foster.

“I really wanted to help someone who needed it, and I wanted to teach my daughter the same thing,” she said.

It would be a challenging process. Christa explained to Sage that the children they foster may go back to their birth parents or be adopted by another family.

The two began fostering Emmylou, who the family calls Emmy, when the child was 13 months old after being removed from her birth parents from Child Protective Services (CPS).

The bond between the three grew strong, and Christa began the adoption process for Emmy.

The family also continued to foster other children. They got Charlotte at the age of 14 months old, and about a year later, Charlotte’s birth mother gave birth to a boy, Max.

Christa brought Max home from the hospital as she began fostering him as well.

With Emmy and Charlotte being only six months apart, they have become very close, but it wasn’t an easy transition.

Charlotte had some behavior issues, Christa said, and didn’t like being hugged or touched.

Christa told her two older daughters to just keep showing Charlotte love, and eventually she will figure it out.

Finally, about six months in, the “aha” moment arrived.

Charlotte and Emmy would often argue over the same toys, but one day, Charlotte handed Emmy a toy she wanted.

It might have seemed like a small thing, but it was a big step for the girls.

“We all just stood there with our mouths open because it was really sweet the way she did it, and I said, ‘Girls you did it. It worked!’ We just kept on being nice and loved on her, and she’s figuring it out. We cried, and I said, ‘Emmy, she learned that from you.'”

As the adoption process for Emmy began to wrap up, Christa had another big day coming up. She had met Craig at her church, and the two were engaged.

They decided to marry on Christa’s parent’s wedding anniversary in October last year. The next month, Emmy’s adoption would be finalized.

That meant Emmy would legally get a mom and dad on the same day.

After finding out that Wise County didn’t have a National Adoption Day ceremony in late November, Christa worked with several others in the county, including the late District Judge John Fostel, to make it a reality.

Four children, including Emmy, were adopted at last year’s National Adoption Day ceremony in Decatur.

While Christa couldn’t dedicate the time to make this year’s National Adoption Day ceremony come together, others stepped up. She singled out local attorney Mary Lois Spain-Sipes for her hard work bringing everything together for this year’s ceremony, which was held last Tuesday.

Christa, Craig and their family took part in the ceremony again this year as they finalized the adoption of Charlotte and Max.

But moments before that happened, another adoption needed to take place: Christa’s.

Her mom, Mary, married Christa’s stepfather, Jimmy, when Christa was a young girl. For Christa, Jimmy was the only father she had really ever known.

She asked Jimmy to adopt her, and he said yes.

Christa said as an adult, she realized just how much her stepfather had done for her.

“When you become a parent, you recognize those types of things a lot more,” she said. “As a teenager, I wish I would have thought to do this, but I didn’t have that perspective then. So I didn’t even think about it until I was an adult, and especially a parent, because you really recognize what that means and what goes into it and how important it is, and I really thought it was important that we made that official.”

At this year’s National Adoption Day ceremony, Jimmy officially adopted Christa.

Two other children were adopted by other families at last week’s ceremony, bringing the total to five.

Following the ceremony, the Coons family returned home for a big celebration.

The house was quieter the next day, at least until Max’s cries signaled the end of nap time.

As he crawled around on the floor, flashing a big smile, Christa thought about how much had changed in the past 13 months. She had gone from a single mom with one legal child to being married with six children, counting Craig’s two children: 17-year-old Abby and 14-year-old Nathan.

And the family will soon be growing, as Christa and Craig are expecting a child next March.

There will be more celebrations to come.