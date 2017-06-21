Adia to challenge Granger in District 12 race

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017



A current Fort Worth ISD teacher planning to run as a Democrat against District 12 Texas Congresswoman Kay Granger in 2019 visited with Wise County Democrats Monday and accused Granger, also a former teacher, and other Republicans of dismantling the country’s most valuable democratic processes.

Vanessa Adia, a science teacher at Benbrook Middle-High School told the group she feels the current system doesn’t support anyone but the country’s richest citizens and corporations.

“We worry about our kids in underfunded and overcrowded schools, and we don’t know how we are going to be able to put them through college,” she said. “Or if they’re already there we have no idea how they’re going to participate in the economy when they’re saddled with so much student debt… We see good paying jobs disappearing in our community because our government stopped investing in Main Street in favor of Wall Street years ago.”

District 12 challenger Al Woolum, who spoke before the group in April, announced earlier this month via Facebook he was no longer a candidate for the seat.

Both Woolum and Adia advocated for a single-payer national healthcare system. Adia took time to hit Senate Republicans over hatching plans to replace the Affordable Care Act behind closed doors.

“There will be no hearing, debates or amendments,” she said, “because they know this healthcare act has nothing to do with the healthcare of Americans and everything to do with lining the pockets of the financial and corporate elite. This bill, if it’s made into law, will have a devastating effect on millions of Americans.”

Before turning her time over to questioning, Adia compared her campaign to the Biblical story of David and Goliath. Running as a Democrat in a red state will be challenging, she said, but by encouraging local Democrats to find common ground with their conservative neighbors, she believes success is coming.