Action tabled on treatment facility

Published Saturday, July 15, 2017

Aurora City Council members Thursday tabled a specific-use permit that would clear the way for a drug treatment facility at the current site of MD Resort.

The council asked the company behind the request, Milrose Capital, for more information about the site, including a certified traffic-impact study and proof that the facility would have adequate water and wastewater connections, medical waste procedures and fire suppression that meets state standards.

“One thing we’d like to see is to make sure the road can handle the traffic that’s going to be in and out of there,” Ward 1 Council Member Bill MCurdy told the company’s representative. “On water, we’d like to make sure the lines that are available to you are enough to handle the volume that you’re going to need.”

When asked by the representative if providing the information requested would prompt them to approve the permit, the council offered no definite answers and reserved the right to ask for further information at its Aug. 3 meeting.

“We’re going to have to see what is brought back,” Mayor Pro Tempore Jason Brummal said.

The vote to table the permit was unanimous.

PAPERWORK DISCREPANCY

The council also tabled a decision on the permit last month due to what was labeled a discrepancy in the licensing paperwork from Milrose and sent the paperwork back to the Planning and Zoning Commission for a resolution. Brummal, who presided over Thursday’s meeting due to the absence of Mayor Terry Solomon, announced the discrepancy was later determined to be a typographical error when it was pointed out by an audience member that the commission hasn’t met since last month’s city council meeting.

It was Brummal who made the motion last month to table the permit due to the discrepancy. The vote to table was unanimous.

OTHER ITEMS

The council held citizen comments until after the vote to table was completed. Several citizens spoke against the permit and the facility.

In other business, the council voted to fill three vacancies on its P&Z Commission, appointing Josh Christian, Tina Svajda and Jack Yarborough to the board. Yarborough spoke out against the facility at last month’s meeting.