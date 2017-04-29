Acting up: Crouse channels her love of the stage into winning performance

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, April 29, 2017

Tags: Decatur

Sarah Crouse has enjoyed being on stage since she got her first taste of acting in a Thanksgiving pageant while in second grade.

Now a senior at Decatur High School, Crouse has been chosen to compete at an international festival this summer.

Last December, Crouse performed a solo musical number, “Someone Like You” from the musical “Jekyll and Hyde,” at the Texas Thespian Festival in Dallas. A month later, she received a letter saying she had been chosen to compete at the International Thespian Festival June 19-25 at University of Nebraska in Lincoln.

She said it was an unexpected honor.

“It’s an honor not many got. I was really excited,” Crouse said.

The performance required Crouse to express her character of Lucy and the emotions she feels without the use of props or costumes. Dressed in all black, Crouse only had a chair and her singing and acting abilities to bring the character to life.

Judges commented that Crouse had a strong voice and did a good job of bringing emotion to the song. Crouse said her theater teacher, Renee Buchanan, helped her come up with her movements for the performance.

“You can sing it, but if you don’t put your body into it and your face into it, nobody is going to believe that you actually feel like that,” Crouse said.

Her journey began a decade ago when her elementary teacher asked her if she’d like one of the main speaking roles for a Thanksgiving performance.

“Ever since then, I’ve wanted to be an actress when I grow up,” she said.

Crouse has had the opportunity to play a variety of characters over the years. One of her favorite roles, she said, was the part of Mrs. Meers in “Thoroughly Modern Millie Jr.”

“She was such a complex character,” Crouse said. “She was a lady from the Bronx, pretending to be Asian. So I got to do this really bad Asian accent sometimes. And I got to play the villain, and it’s always fun to play the villain.”

She also played a servant in a “who-done-it?” murder mystery “The Butler Did It!” Spoiler alert: her character did it.

If she’s not playing the villain, she often finds herself playing what she called “bratty parts.”

For instance, she played Charlie Brown’s bratty little sister Sally in “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.” Like many of her roles, the part called for singing as well as acting.

“I really do enjoy musicals. Because if it is a really good song, you’ll always get into it. In Charlie Brown, I sang this song called ‘My New Philosophy,’ and it was basically about her taking these random phrases and making them her new philosophy. That song was fun to sing and perform. Everybody in the dressing room afterwards would be singing it,” she said.

In another role that might be described as “bratty,” she played the gum-chewing Violet Beauregarde in “Willy Wonka.” In the scene where Violet blows up into a blueberry, Crouse wore a blow up suit to help achieve the effect.

“I used to just walk around the house wearing that thing,” she joked.

Crouse has plans for the future that include more acting, but she knows how tough it is to become a professional actress. She said her “unrealistic dream” is to become a singer and actress, but she’ll be attending Texas A&M this fall where she plans to earn a master’s degree in business.

Her plans also include earning an internship to play a character at Disney World.

But even if a Broadway role is not in her future, she may still find a way back to the stage.

“It may end up with me doing community theater when I get (older). Who knows? Maybe one day I’ll own a theater. Maybe that will be my contribution,” she said.